Potential 'Super League' strongly opposed by Association of European Leagues

There is a ton of soccer in Europe, but documents published by Football Leaks suggest that some teams want to add a bit more. Specifically, the most elite clubs on the continent allegedly considered forming a "Super League" where the top clubs in Europe could play each other.

The proposed Super League would reportedly contain 11 founding clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal -- while Atletico Madrid, Roma, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille would also be invited to the party. The league would be independent and wouldn't have relegation or promotion, and it would replace the Champions League. It amounts to the Cool Kids' Table in the European soccer lunch room.

The exodus would be massive for the sport of soccer in Europe, something that the Association of European Leagues, a conglomerate of over 900 clubs, is warning these clubs about. European Leagues said that it saw the "ongoing rumours and speculations around the possible creation of a European Super League," adding that is has "strong opposition to the creation of any 'closed and franchised style' Super League," per Goal.com.

While the continued dominance of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus may bore some, the logistics of such a league would obviously be a nightmare. In any case, the competition of leagues across Europe already exists in the Champions League, which is well-entrenched and wildly popular already.