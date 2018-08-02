Potential USMNT friendly in October vs. Messi and Argentina unlikely to take place

The United States men's national team is going to have a busy fall with five big-time friendlies in the second half of the year , but it isn't likely going to involve Lionel Messi and Argentina. CBS Sports has learned that a potential match against the two-time World Cup champs is not likely to take place.

CBS Sports broke the news in May that Colombia and Argentina were the prospective, yet unofficial opponents in October, and U.S. Soccer announced the Colombia friendly on Thursday. But the contracts for the USA vs. Argentina friendly haven't been signed, according to a source, and the U.S. will now likely play a different opponent during the October FIFA window in addition to Los Cafeteros.

The Argentina soccer federation is currently in a state of chaos following the national team's horrific display at the 2018 World Cup. The federation had to buy out the contract of coach Jorge Sampaoli to make a change. Without a coach and dealing with some recent issues securing friendlies, a potential clash with Team USA will have to wait for Argentina, who also had a friendly against Israel canceled just before the World Cup.

So with that, here's the USMNT's schedule to date:

Sept. 7 against Brazil (East Rutherford, N.J.)



Sept. 11 against Mexico (Nashville, Tenn.)



Oct. 8-16 against opponent TBA



Oct. 11 vs. Colombia (Tampa, Fla.)

Nov. 15 against England (London, United Kingdom)



Nov. 20 against Italy (venue TBA)