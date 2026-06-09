Potential World Cup breakout stars: Argentina's Nico Paz, Brazil's Endrick, a Florida prep star and more

The 2026 World Cup will be a tournament full of talents and world stars that will shine for more than a month. However, it won't be only about Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Jude Bellingham. There are also hundreds of talented players eager to make their mark and prove they belong among the game's biggest stars, with the World Cup offering the perfect stage to showcase their abilities and take the next step in their careers, as we famously saw with Colombia's James Rodriguez back in 2014, earning his big-money move to Real Madrid.

Let's take a look at 26 potential breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup that is about to start:

26) Martin Baturina, Croatia

The Croatian midfielder is one of the biggest talents of the side coached by Zlatko Dalic. After his move to Como in the summer of 2025 from Dinamo Zagreb, he, alongside Inter midfielder Petar Sucic, is widely considered the future of the national team as Luka Modric is set to play his last ever World Cup. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has already attracted the interests of multiple clubs around Europe but Como have no intention to sell him this summer, especially after clinching a historic Champions League qualification.

25) Dan Ndoye, Switzerland

The Swiss attacking winger moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2025 when Nottingham Forest paid around $40 million to sign him from Bologna. He's not the classic version of a winger, but a player who can move around the attacking area and occasionally play as a central striker, if needed. His first season in the Premier League was affected by the poor performances of his team, especially in the first part of the season. The World Cup could provide the perfect platform for him to showcase his talent.

24) Takefusa Kubo, Japan

The Japanese winger, who also grew up in the youth academy of Barcelona, is one of the stars of Real Sociedad in Spain and the World Cup might become another step in his career. Japan are an interesting team and can become one of the underdogs to watch this summer, and Takefusa Kubo is probably the most exciting of their talents.

23) Kerim Alajbegovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Bosnian midfielder was one of the secrets of this team that made it to the World Cup after beating Italy in the European playoffs in March. He has already attracted the interest of multiple Italian clubs, and according to the latest reports, both AS Roma and Napoli are expected to enter the race to sign him this summer. Kerim Alajbegovic brings to this national team creativity, pace and talent.

22) Valentin Barco, Argentina

Lionel Scaloni decided to call most of the Argentinian national team squad that in 2022 won the historical World Cup in Qatar on penalties against France, but there were some new faces, and among them there is Valentin Barco, who has already agreed to join Chelsea starting from next season after the left central midfielder signed for Strasbourg, under the same ownership as Chelsea, in 2025, from Brighton.

21) Kendry Paez, Ecuador

Talking about talents and Chelsea, the English team signed Kendry Paez in the summer 2023 when he was only 16-year old for around $20 million before loaning him out to Strasbourg and then River Plate. The attacking midfielder, born in 2007, has to be included in the top talents of the summer tournament, where he will represent Ecuador, where they will try to replicate the success of 2006, when they clinched the top 16.

20) Andreas Schjelderup, Norway

The Norwegian national team is one of the teams with the most talent and players that can shine at the tournament. We all know Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, while Andreas Schjelderup might be less known, but he's one to watch. Since joining Benfica in the summer of 2023, he was initially sent out on loan before reestablishing himself in Portugal. This season has been his best so far, as he scored eight goals in 38 appearances across all competitions. Now, he is ready to make an impact on the international stage with his national team as well.

19) Lucas Bergvall, Sweden

The Tottenham midfielder, born in 2006, will lead the Swedish national team coached by former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, and he's definitely a player to watch -- someone that can make his name also outside the English team. With Tottenham struggling to meet expectations, the World Cup could provide him with the perfect stage to showcase his talent to a global audience.

18) Kobbie Mainoo, England

What a story and what a season he just had. The English midfielder was one step away from leaving Old Trafford earlier under Ruben Amorim, but since Michael Carrick took over, everything has changed. He became a Manchester United starter, he signed a new deal and was called up by Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup.

17) Donyell Malen, Netherlands

He made an incredible impact at AS Roma since he joined in January 2026, helping the side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini to clinch a Champions League spot, and the Italian team were happy to trigger the buyout clause from Aston Villa. He will represent the Netherlands at this summer's World Cup, where they are considered one of the tournament's dark horses.

16) Nico O'Reilly, England

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Manchester City chairman, said in a recent interview he considered O'Reilly the best player of the season for the Citizens and there was no surprise he was called by Tuchel to represent the Three Lions at the World Cup. He's a smart and adaptable defender who can play in multiple positions.

15) Pau Cubarsi, Spain

The Barcelona defender is a starter for both the team coached by Hansi Flick and the national team. The 19-year-old, despite his young age, is already a key player and one of the best defenders around. The World Cup is just the next step in his successful career.

14) Ismael Saibari, Morocco

After an outstanding season with PSV, during which he won the league title, he scored 15 goals and established himself as a key player. He is now on the verge of joining Bayern Munich this summer. On the international stage, he will represent Morocco, one of the strongest teams at the World Cup that will face Scotland, Brazil and Haiti in the group stage.

13) Ferran Torres, Spain

The Barcelona striker was one of the surprises of the season with Barca, scoring some crucial goals both in the Spanish LaLiga and in the Champions League. At the end of the season, he has scored a total of 20 goals across all competition, and he can become a key player also for Luis de la Fuente thanks to his versatility upfront.

12) Jeremy Doku, Belgium

The Manchester City winger will lead the attack of the Red Devils, the national team led by former Napoli coach Rudi Garcia, who will have to mix both experienced players and a new generation of talents, including Doku. He can bring pace to the sides but also provide assists to his teammates over the tournament.

11) Pedri, Spain

At 23 years old, he's already an experienced player for his age but also a pivotal player for the midfielder of Spain. A talented squad brimming with confidence after winning UEFA Euro 2024, Spain boast an abundance of quality across the pitch. Among their standout players is Pedri, who, alongside several other key figures, provides the perfect blend of balance, vision, and creativity in midfield.

10) Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye

In terms of talent, there are few teams with more than Turkiye. Among them, Juventus striker Kenan Yildiz is probably one of the best emerging attacking players around Europe. He has become a key player under Luciano Spalletti at club level, but despite his young age, there is still room for him to take the next step in his development. The World Cup could provide the perfect stage to showcase his talent on the global stage and earn the worldwide recognition his performances deserve.

9) Anthony Gordon, England

His name was already in the media this summer after his early move to Barcelona from Newcastle for around $70 million, one of the biggest moves of the summer. Tuchel considers him one of the best talents of the Three Lions and, for this reason, decided to include him in the 26-man squad travelling to the United States, leaving out some big names such as Cole Palmer or Phil Foden in the attack.

8) Endrick, Brazil

We shouldn't forget about him. The 19-year-old who moved to Real Madrid in 2024 was included in the list of Carlo Ancelotti after a strong stint of the season on loan to Lyon, where he scored eight goals from January to May. He will be back at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho after the World Cup, hoping to make his name also at the Bernabeu.

7) Arda Guler, Turkiye

Speaking of talents and Real Madrid, Arda Guler is one of the brightest talents at the World Cup. The attacking midfielder has finally established himself as a regular starter for his club and has become a key figure in Vincenzo Montella's national team. With confidence and experience now on his side, he is expected to play a pivotal role at the World Cup. They will face the United States in the group stage, and Montella's men are certainly not a team to be underestimated.

6) Luis Diaz, Colombia

The Bayern Munich winger is already a star, but he has a chance to become a global one. He has been phenomenal in his first season at Bayern Munich after his move from Liverpool. With 26 goals scored and 19 assists provided to his teammates in all competitions, Diaz is now ready to make an impact also with Colombia, one of the most interesting teams at the World Cup.

5) Nico Paz, Argentina

Among all the names on this list, Nico Paz stands out as the player most likely to emerge as a true breakout star in the years ahead, at least in my opinion. The Argentinian midfielder is an incredible talent and made the difference in his two-year spell at Como, bringing the club to Champions League qualification this season. However, Real Madrid still retain control over his future, and he is expected to return to Spain after the World Cup, where Mourinho is likely to give him a prominent role in his plans.

4) Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast

Most of the Premier League teams are eyeing Yan Diomande as the next talent to shine. The 21-year-old will represent Ivory Coast at this summer's World Cup following a standout season with RB Leipzig. Having scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions, he has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting and productive wingers. The only question now is -- who will secure the signature of the former Florida prep player after the World Cup?

How Yan Diomande went from Florida prep talent to potential World Cup 2026 breakout star with Ivory Coast Chuck Booth

3) Joao Neves, Portugal

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the reasons for the recent success of PSG, the side coached by Luis Enrique that won two Champions League trophies in a row. If Portugal are to establish themselves as one of the leading contenders at the World Cup, his influence will be crucial.

2) Desire Doue, France

Speaking of PSG and success, the impact of Desire Doue can be the difference in winning the World Cup. Blessed with immense talent and a ruthless edge in front of goal, the 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise. Across two seasons at PSG, he registered 28 goals in 99 matches and helped the club secure two UEFA Champions League crowns as a regular starter. The World Cup with France now offers the ideal platform to elevate his status even further.

1) Michael Olise, France

And then Olise, the most impressive player of the season in Europe with Bayern Munich. He's a star, but here he can become a globa superstar. The French striker is set to play a key role under Didier Deschamps at what will be the manager's final World Cup. With Florentino Perez reelected, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a move for him this summer. Whether the transfer materializes remains to be seen, particularly with the upcoming World Cup, which could significantly increase his market value if he plays as expected.