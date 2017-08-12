Premier League 2017: Wayne Rooney scores goal in first game back at Everton
What a moment for the English legend
One half of play, one goal for Wayne Rooney in his first Premier League match since returning to Everton. The former Manchester United star led the team's attack on Saturday against Stoke City, heading home late in the first half with superb skill for the 1-0 lead. Take a peak:
Great finish across the box with the goalkeeper failing to react. A great moment for Rooney back at his childhood club. A sign of things to come?
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Burnley preview
The Blues open up their title defense at home on Saturday
-
WATCH: Lacazette's debut goal
The star striker has found his form quickly
-
Arsenal's epic comeback
This was something else and something special between Arsenal and Leicester City
-
Arsenal vs. Leicester preview
The Gunners and Foxes open up the league on Friday
-
USA WC bid now has competition
The U.S. no longer stands unopposed for the World Cup bid
-
LFC hold firm against Barca for Coutinho
This could get uncomfortable quickly, but FSG, John Henry and Jurgen Klopp are holding their...
Add a Comment