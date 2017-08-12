Premier League 2017: Wayne Rooney scores goal in first game back at Everton

What a moment for the English legend

One half of play, one goal for Wayne Rooney in his first Premier League match since returning to Everton. The former Manchester United star led the team's attack on Saturday against Stoke City, heading home late in the first half with superb skill for the 1-0 lead. Take a peak:

Great finish across the box with the goalkeeper failing to react. A great moment for Rooney back at his childhood club. A sign of things to come?

