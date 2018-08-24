Premier League 2018 fixtures, Week 3: Odds, predictions, picks, lines from proven model

The 2018-19 Premier League season is off to a blistering start and play resumes this weekend with a slew of marquee Week 3 matchups that you don't want to miss. Arsenal battles West Ham in a London derby Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, while Manchester United and Tottenham square off in the final match of Week 3 on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Before you examine the Premier League Week 3 odds and place your bet on any Premier League fixture this weekend, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model is off to a hot start again this season. Last week, it correctly predicted outright victories for Bournemouth (+246), Chelsea (-123) and Everton (-103), as well as a profitable draw between Newcastle and Cardiff (+211), just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.

Now, Sumpter has set his sights on this weekend's games, and his picks are in. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's backing Arsenal (-273) at home against West Ham.

Sumpter knows both clubs are still searching for their first victory of the season. However, Arsenal has dominated this matchup in recent years, having lost just once since 2007. And the Gunners overwhelmed West Ham at the Emirates last season by a final score of 4-1.

He has also revealed a strong money-line pick for Monday's showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham.

Who else is Sumpter backing in Week 3 of the Premier League? Visit SportsLine now to get Sumpter's Premier League picks, and see which side is a must back in Monday's heavyweight clash between Manchester United and Tottenham, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds!