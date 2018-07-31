Premier League 2019: Odds to win, betting lines, best expert picks, insider predictions

A 2018-19 Premier League champion won't be crowned until next May, but sportsbooks around the world have already released their Premier League odds for who wins it all this season. Defending champion Manchester City is the current Premier League favorite at 4-7 after rolling through last season, setting a record with 100 points on their way to winning their third title. Liverpool (9-2) and Manchester United (6-1) are among the other top contenders as the Premier League 2018-19 season gets underway on August 10. Five teams are listed at 12-1 or better Premier League odds to win it all.



Before you make your Premier League picks for who wins it all, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.



And the model absolutely crushed the World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.



One big surprise we can give away: Sumpter is fading Liverpool as the 2019 Premier League champions despite their high expectations this season.



"Liverpool is not as strong as the Premier League 2019 odds suggest," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Sure, the Reds made it to the Champions League final last year behind an explosive offense that featured Mohamed Salah, who scored 43 goals in all competitions. And Liverpool has had a strong offseason, adding Naby Keita and Fabinho already. However, Liverpool has never won the Premier League title since its inception in 1992."



Don't get caught up in the hype because there are far better values that the 9-2 Premier League 2018-19 odds Liverpool is getting.



