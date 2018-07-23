Premier League 2019: Odds to win, betting lines, expert picks, insider predictions

We're nearing the start of the 2018-19 English Premier League season. The new season will kick off on Aug. 10 when Manchester United battles Leicester City at Old Trafford. Defending champion Manchester City set a new Premier League record by scoring 100 points and enters the new season as heavy favorites with 4-7 Premier League odds to repeat in 2019. Liverpool is a close second with 9-2 Premier League odds 2019, while Manchester United (6-1), Chelsea (12-1), and Tottenham (12-1) round out the top five.



Before you make your Premier League picks for who wins it all, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.



And the model absolutely crushed the World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks releasing Premier League 2018-19 odds, Sumpter has revealed who he's backing and fading this season. He has also identified a massive long shot that would carry a handsome payout. He's only sharing his picks over at SportsLine.



One huge shocker: Sumpter is fading Liverpool at 9-2.



"Liverpool is not as strong as the odds suggest," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Sure, the Reds made it to the Champions League final last year behind an explosive offense that featured Mohamed Salah, who scored 43 goals in all competitions. However, Liverpool has never won the Premier League title since its inception in 1992."



What other futures tickets is Sumpter holding? Which massive long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see all of Sumpter's futures bets and analysis for the 2018-19 English Premier League season, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned an 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.