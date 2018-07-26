Premier League 2019: Odds to win, betting lines, top expert picks, and insider predictions

Fresh off an epic World Cup that saw France defeat Croatia, it's time for the start of the 2018-19 English Premier League season. Sportsbooks are now taking action on which team wins it all this season. They've opened the defending champions, Manchester City, at 4-7 Premier League odds. Liverpool, which finished fourth with 75 points last season, is the second-biggest favorite this time around at 9-2. Six teams are going off at 1,000-1, the longest Premier League odds, including Bournemouth and Watford. The new Premier League 2018-19 season gets underway on August 10 with Manchester United, which finished second last season, taking on Liverpool.



Before you make your Premier League picks for who wins it all, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.



And the model absolutely crushed the World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.



One massive surprise we can tell you: Sumpter doesn't love the value of Manchester City at 4-7 and is fading them this season.



"Manchester City will be hoping to top the Premier League two years in a row after they set a record by scoring 100 points last season," Sumpter told SportsLine. "City clinched its third Premier League title with five games to spare last season. However, I think City is overvalued here. The Citizens will want to focus on a Champions League campaign after falling to Liverpool in last year's quarterfinal."



