Premier League 2019: Odds to win, betting lines, top expert picks, biggest insider predictions

A new Premier League season gets underway Friday as Leicester City faces Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manchester City, coming off its third Premier League title, enters the season as the favorite to hoist the trophy at 5-8 Premier League odds. Liverpool (4-1), Manchester United (6-1), Chelsea (12-1) and Tottenham (14-1) are also among the favorites to win the Premier League 2019 title.



Before you make your Premier League picks for who wins it all, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.



And the model absolutely crushed the 2018 World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks releasing Premier League 2018-19 odds, Sumpter has revealed who he's backing and fading this season. He has also identified a massive long shot that would carry a handsome payout. He's only sharing his picks over at SportsLine.



One big surprise we can give away: Sumpter is fading Liverpool, even though the Reds boast the second-best Premier League 2018-19 odds to win it the title.



Liverpool has made a few huge signings in the transfer window, including RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, Monaco's Fabinho, Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri and Roma's goalkeeper Alisson Becker. These signings have seen Liverpool's odds to win the title move from 9-2 to 4-1. However, Sumpter isn't high on the Reds winning the Premier League title this season.



"Liverpool is not as strong as the odds suggest," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Sure, the Reds made it to the Champions League final last year behind an explosive offense that featured Mohamed Salah, who scored 43 goals in all competitions. However, Liverpool has never won the Premier League title since its inception in 1992."



What other futures tickets is Sumpter holding? Which massive long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see all of Sumpter's futures bets and analysis for the 2018-19 English Premier League season, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned an 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.