It's hard to believe, but the Premier League season is back. Liverpool will begin their title defense with a tasty tie against newcomer and former top-flight staple Leeds United on Saturday in one of four matches on the Premier League's opening day.

There are, as usual, 38 total matchdays that span until May to decide the winner, who qualifies for Europe and who gets sent down to the second division.

Here is the complete schedule and how to watch the games:

Matchday 1

Saturday, Sept. 12

Arsenal 3, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. on peacock

Liverpool vs. Leeds United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

West Ham vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Sunday, Sept. 13

West Brom vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Spurs vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m. on peacock

Burnley vs. Manchester United (Postponed due to Europa League participation in August)

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa (Postponed due to Champions League participation in August)



Monday, Sept. 14

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on peacock

Sheffield United vs. Wolves, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Matchday 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

Everton vs. West Brom

Leeds United vs. Fulham

Wolves vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace



Sunday, Sept. 20

Southampton vs. Spurs Arsenal vs. West Ham

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Matchday 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Newcastle United

West Ham vs. Wolves

West Brom vs. Chelsea

Sunday, Sept. 27

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs. Leeds United

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Matchday 4 (Oct. 3)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Spurs

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. West Brom

Wolves vs. Fulham

Matchday 5 (Oct. 17)

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Sheffield United vs. Fulham

Spurs vs. West Ham

West Brom vs. Burnley

Matchday 6 (Oct. 24)

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. West Brom

Burnley vs. Spurs

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

Matchday 7 (Oct. 31)

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. West Brom

Leeds United vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

Spurs vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Matchday 8 (Nov. 7)

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Brighton vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Wolves

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

West Brom vs. Spurs

West Ham vs. Fulham

Matchday 9 (Nov. 21)

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Everton

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. West Brom

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. West Ham

Spurs vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Southampton

Matchday 10 (Nov. 28)

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Spurs

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Everton vs. Leeds United

Leicester City vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Manchester United

West Brom vs. Sheffield United

West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 11 (Dec. 5)

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Spurs vs. Arsenal

West Brom vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Manchester United

Matchday 12 (Dec. 12)

Arsenal vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs

Everton vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. West Brom

Southampton vs. Sheffield United

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 13

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, Dec 16

Liverpool vs. Spurs

Manchester City vs. West Brom

Matchday 14 (Dec. 19)

Brighton vs. Sheffield United

Burnley vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Spurs vs. Leicester City

West Brom vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 15 (Dec. 26)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Southampton

Leeds United vs. Burnley

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. West Brom

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Spurs

Matchday 16 (Dec. 28)

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. West Ham

Spurs vs. Fulham

West Brom vs. Leeds United

Matchday 17 (Jan. 2)

Brighton vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Everton vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Spurs vs. Leeds United

West Brom vs. Arsenal

Matchday 18 (Jan. 12)

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Spurs

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Leeds United vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United

West Ham vs. West Brom

Wolves vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester City vs. Brighton

Matchday 19 (Jan. 16)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs. Spurs

West Ham vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. West Brom

Matchday 20 (Jan. 26)

Brighton vs. Fulham

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United

West Brom vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Matchday 21 (Jan. 30)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

West Brom vs. Fulham

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Matchday 22 (Feb. 2)

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Leeds United vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. West Brom

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Matchday 23 (Feb. 6)

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. West Ham

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. West Brom

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Matchday 24 (Feb. 23)

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Fulham

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Wolves

West Brom vs. Manchester United

West Ham vs. Sheffield United

Matchday 25 (Feb. 20)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. West Brom

Fulham vs. Sheffield United

Liverpool vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Spurs

Wolves vs. Leeds United

Matchday 26 (Feb. 27)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Southampton

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. West Ham

Newcastle United vs. Wolves

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool

Spurs vs. Burnley

West Brom vs. Brighton

Matchday 27 (March 6)

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Leicester City

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Sheffield United vs. Southampton

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace

West Brom vs. Newcastle United

West Ham vs. Leeds United

Matchday 28 (March 13)

Arsenal vs. Spurs

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom

Everton vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. West Ham

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Matchday 29 (March 20)

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa

Spurs vs. Southampton

West Brom vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Matchday 30 (April 3)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. West Brom

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs. Sheffield United

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. West Ham

Matchday 31 (April 10)

Brighton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Wolves

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Manchester United

West Brom vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Matchday 32 (April 17)

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Spurs

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Leicester City vs. West Brom

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Sheffield United

Matchday 33 (April 24)

Arsenal vs. Everton

Aston Villa vs. West Brom

Fulham vs. Spurs

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Wolves vs. Burnley

Matchday 34 (May 1)

Brighton vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Spurs vs. Sheffield United

West Brom vs. Wolves

Matchday 35 (May 8)

Arsenal vs. West Brom

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Burnley

Leeds United vs. Spurs

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Brighton

Matchday 36 (May 11)

Brighton vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

West Brom vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Southampton vs. Fulham

Spurs vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Matchday 37 (May 15)

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Wolves

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. Leeds United

Spurs vs. Aston Villa

West Brom vs. West Ham

Matchday 38 (May 23)

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leeds United vs. West Brom

Leicester City vs. Spurs

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Manchester United