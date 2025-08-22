Week one of the Premier League is behind us, and we're fully in swing with our regularly scheduled programming. The weekend slate has some major matches with Tottenham facing Manchester City and Liverpool facing Newcastle United, but the issue with clashes like that is that they can be tough to predict with limited data. Because of that, they're not included in the best bets for the game week.

Have no fear, though, big teams are still represented, but it's a good time to focus on areas where less has changed with Chelsea and Arsenal. While the Blues have done plenty of business, they had the Club World Cup to get things settled, so they're in better stride than a team where players still need to build chemistry together.

Let's get to the picks:

Bukayo Saka to score (+140)

Arsenal vs. Leeds United, Saturday 12:30 p.m.

All eyes may be on Viktor Gyokeres to find the back of the net, and he very well may, but I'm not touching that at around -150 odds. The presence of a striker also makes Saka more dangerous. Last season was a down year for him in the Premier League, only scoring six goals in 25 matches, but this is a player who had double-digit goals in three consecutive seasons. I have no issues backing Saka to score against a newly promoted side. Leeds are better than the average side coming up from the Championship, but that doesn't mean that Arsenal shouldn't like their chances to roll at home.

Marc Cucurella to take two or more shots (+370)

West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Friday, 3 p.m. ET

Facing West Ham United, even away from home, Chelsea will come in as clear favorites with a good chance of dominating possession. When the Blues are able to do that, an unlikely suspect ends up popping up with shots, not only from long range but getting headers in the box as well. That's left back Marc Cucurella. Reece James may be more heralded as the attacking option between the duo, and that's true, but Cucurella has been getting more opportunities to shoot in matches for the Blues and is taking his form from the Club World Cup into the regular season.

Bournemouth to win (-130)

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET

The defense may have fallen apart late, facing Liverpool, but Bournemouth's coordinated press caused problems for the Reds and will do so yet again, facing a Wolves team who are closer to the drop than they are to midtable. The new manager smell has worn off, and it's clear that without Matheus Cunha, there are major holes in the attack. That'd be fine if the defense was sound, but with both being issues, Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo will be licking their chops to find the back of the net at home. Andoni Iraola will have his Cherries prepared for a must-win fixture.



