Week three of the Premier League season is already here, and with it comes the first tricky point of betting during the season, midweek cup play. Premier League teams have entered the EFL Cup, and while it can offer a great opportunity for players like Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko to earn their first starts for their clubs, it can also create chaos and rotation nightmares ahead of the weekend. Even without taking into account the result of United's epic crash out facing Grimsby Town, Ruben Amorim's lineup included regular starters like Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo, so it's worth wondering if they're actually going to start against Burnley over the weekend.

After that performance it still remains to be seen, as Amorim may want wholesale changes, but he also doesn't have the squad depth to do it either. All that is to say, during cup weeks it can be best to keep things simple, either taking shots at teams who didn't take part in the cup that week, or by just avoiding player props altogether. Since those are subject to change based on lineups, I'm choosing the latter and sticking strictly to team props this week. So let's get rolling.

Arsenal money line (+230), Drawn no bet (+146)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Sunday, Aug. 31 (1:30 p.m. ET)

Arsenal could be without Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka for this match, but with Noni Madueke and a potential debut for Eberechi Eze, they'll have plenty of attacking power for facing a Liverpool team that has already conceded four goals in two matches on the young season, including two to a 10-man Newcastle United squad. There's no denying that Liverpool's attack can score on anyone in the league with seven goals in those same two matches, but they also haven't faced a defense nearly as good as what Arsenal will put out there on Sunday. For the risk-averse, draw no bet at +146 still offers great value and a way out if the match ends level, but I'm going for the money line play.

Everton money line (+195)

Wolves vs. Everton, Saturday Aug. 30 (10 a.m. ET)

Sometimes you have to look at a line and say, "What is this?" and that's how I feel seeing the odds for this match. Both teams were in EFL Cup action midweek, but with very different results as Wolves prevailed in a back-and-forth match with West Ham United, while Everton ran circles around a lower league Mansfield Town side. But bringing this back to the Premier League, the Toffees are a side that I have in the top half, while Wolves are at risk of relegation. Whenever everyone is healthy, these are matches where you have to back the team expected to stay up. Everton's defense has been playing with fire, allowing the most expected goals of any team with 4.57, but Wolves are right behind them with 3.76. Everton's numbers will level out sooner than later.

Tottenham halftime result (+115)

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, Saturday, Aug. 30 (10 a.m. ET)

Fast starts were a hallmark of Thomas Frank's Brentford sides, and it's still the case at Tottenham in the early going. Scoring a goal in the first half in both of their matches so far this season, expect the trend to continue, facing a Cherries side who were in action midweek. Andoni Iraola did rotate heavily for their EFL Cup match, but with his team still looking to gel and Tottenham having a much-improved defense this season, if they can score an early goal, Spurs will be able to hold the lead until halftime at minimum.