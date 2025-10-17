The international break has come to a close, and club soccer's return is underway. It's one of those weird Premier League weeks that's between an international break and Champions League play. Between balancing European play and managing injuries, along with players being away, lineups will be volatile, and it's critical to take a look at them before locking in player props.

Not all books will void non-starters, so it's critical to ensure that players are in the lineup before locking in props. Additionally, due to this uncertainty, I'll be staying away from player props this week as we wait for things to settle down on a more normal slate without an international break around splitting it. With that said, let's take a look at some picks for the upcoming weekend of Premier League Soccer.

Sunderland to win (+140)

Sunderland vs. Wolves, Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. ET

The Black Cats are back in full force in the Premier League, getting off to an excellent start with 11 points from only seven matches. With the goal of 40 points in mind for survival, they can get even closer by defeating a Wolves side that lacks direction in the early stages of the season. Already conceding 14 goals in seven matches played, Wolves will provide Sunderland with chances to find a winner, while the defense and the Stadium of Light atmosphere will help get the rest done. It's weird because this doesn't feel like a relegation six-pointer considering the position of the two teams, but the Premier League is smushed standings-wise. Only nine points separate 20th from seventh, so Sunderland will need to play as if their backs are against the wall until safety is secure, and they can take a step toward that direction on Saturday.

Both teams to score -- no, and Arsenal to win (+128)

Fulham vs. Arsenal, Saturday, Oct. 18, 12:30 p.m. ET

Some books may have this listed as Arsenal to win to nil, which is the same style of bet, but I'm backing the Gunners to take care of business, travelling to face Fulham. Finally atop the Premier League, the pressure is on Mikel Arteta's men to stay there, as any slip up can be the reason that they finish as runners-up yet again. Because of that, even with UCL on the horizon, it's important to ensure that they control every match that they can. Fulham are an odd side who seemed to be on an upward swing, but they didn't add enough during the summer to take advantage of that, which will make this a tough match-up even with it taking place at Craven Cottage.

Over 3.5 goals (+112)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, Sunday, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m. ET

A match where it's tough to determine which version of either of these teams will show up, the one thing that can be expected is goals. Liverpool's defense have allowed chances this season, and Benjamin Sesko now has goals in back-to-back games for Manchester United. It's far too early to declare that the young striker has settled, but he will pose Liverpool some problems with his movement in the match. This is a game that could see four goals in the first half with how these two are performing, so despite the high number, I'm willing to take a risk and back a Red team to score.