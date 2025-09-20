Champions League soccer has returned, and with it comes rotation. As Premier League teams look to balance their European duties with league play, it can cause some sides like Newcastle United to be stretched thinner than they'd like while trying to balance playing three matches in eight days, but it provides opportunities for fresher opposition to gain an advantage. Like coming back from an international break, these are times when predicting lineups can be tough, but since everyone didn't play midweek soccer, it's also a time when advantages can be found.

So with that being said, let's take a look at some picks for the Premier League matches this coming weekend:

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds United - Leeds Draw no bet (-108)

Saturday, Sep. 20, 10 a.m. ET

With this match being a relegation six-pointer and with Wolves being at home, it's a good time for some protection. Leeds United have been the stronger team on the young season as Wolves' defense can't seem to keep anyone in the league from scoring, but as Vitor Pereira's seat begins to get warmer, Wolves will give this one everything that they have. Leeds were a side tipped to stay up upon their return to the top flight, and so far they've lived up to the billing. Points have been hard to come by away from Elland Road, but if there's a time for your first road victory of the season, it's away to Wolves.

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace - Yeremy Pino to score or assist (+145)

Saturday, Sep. 20, 10 a.m. ET

Getting his first start for Palace in a midweek EFL Cup match, the former Villarreal man was able to get 71 minutes under his belt, taking three shots. After playing on Tuesday, Saturday is enough rest to get another runout in a favorable matchup. One of the players added to replace Eberechi Eze after his move to Arsenal, Yeremy Pino, will have an attacking license while facing a West Ham squad who are struggling to stay afloat. Allowing three or more goals in every Premier League match so far this season, there will be plenty of attacking returns to share around the Palace squad while facing the Hammers. With this being a player prop, most books will void if he doesn't start the match, but it also hasn't been such a volatile number where it needs to be locked in before lineups.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United - Bournemouth to win (+135)

Sunday, Sep. 21, 9 a.m. ET

Hosting Barcelona in the Champions League, it wasn't a bad shift from Newcastle United as they did create chances at St. James' Park despite being unable to come away with the victory. But this is where depth comes into play, as the Magpies will now need to take an away trip to face a Bournemouth side who have started the season well. It's still tough to know what to make of the Cherries after they lost their entire defense during the summer, but their press has been organized while Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo have pushed the attack forward. With the Cherries at home facing a team on short rest, this number is too big to pass up.