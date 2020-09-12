Eight games are on the slate for the return of the Premier League this weekend as the 2020-21 campaign gets started without a few of the big clubs. Liverpool are the reigning champs and will play on the opening day of games against Marcelo Bielsa and the newly promoted Leeds United. Action officially begins with Arsenal vs. Fulham on Saturday while the first slate of matches concludes on Monday with Christian Pulisic and Chelsea headed to Brighton.

Ahead of the games, here are the five best bets:

Arsenal vs. Fulham: Arsenal to win first half (+115)

The Gunners are in a great spot after winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and confidence is high to start the new season. Though we probably don't see star signing Gabriel in defense just yet, the Gunners have enough firepower to get an early lead and win the first half at +115. Fulham's issue in their last season in the Premier League two seasons ago was defense, so expect them to focus on it heavily here and to not threaten all that much in attack.

Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Over 3.5 goals (+120)

Both teams have attacks with pace, while Liverpool's is obviously superior. Expect the Reds to want to come out and make a statement after some inconsistency at the end of last season and then with the preseason and Community Shield match. The Reds will get their goals, Leeds ends up getting one as well and the over at 3.5 hits.

Newcastle vs. West Ham: Draw (+245)

This is just one of those games between two teams that have very little appeal. Both have decent defenses and attacks that never live up to the expectations with expensive prices on forward just not resulting in the production. Each struggles to finish, but in the end they both get a goal and settle for a draw with good value at +245.

Everton vs. Tottenham: Draw (+240)



Tottenham are favored, and it remains to be seen just how much James Rodriguez plays for Everton, but with no fans and essentially a neutral playing field, a draw feels face here. Count on the attacks to be a bit rusty and for this match to finish level, with Richarlison matches Harry Kane's output.

Chelsea vs. Brighton: Timo Werner first scorer (+280)

Great value here with Werner expected to start for the Blues. At +280, you get the best striker in this matchup who plays for the more creative side. I can just see it now -- a ball from Pulisic on the left winger right at the six-yard box that Werner slots home with ease to open the scoring. Plus, Werner just scored against Brighton in a friendly and was the first scorer there. He'll do it again.

So who should you back in the English Premier League on Matchday 1? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every English Premier League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.