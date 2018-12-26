Premier League Boxing Day scores: Liverpool widens gap on Manchester City; United rolls at Old Trafford

What a start it's been to Boxing Day. Premier League's action on the day after Christmas brought only one 0-0 draw in the first seven games and a whole bunch of goals. The other six games produced 24 goals, with four of the games featuring at least four goals each. Liverpool played once but actually won twice, Tottenham continued it's crazy goal scoring and Leicester City once again pulled off a stunner. Here are the scores and winners and losers so far:

Scores and schedule

Fulham 1, Wolves 1

Everton 5, Burnley 1

Liverpool 4, Newcastle 0

Cardiff City 0, Crystal Palace 0

Leicester City 2, Manchester City 1

Tottenham 5, Bournemouth 0

Manchester United 3, Huddersfield 0

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 12:15 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Chelsea vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

West Ham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday -- Watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Winner: Liverpool's title chances

Well, this may just be the season Liverpool wins its first Premier League title. The Reds won and Manchester City lost, widening the gap atop the table to six points, with a seven-point difference between Liverpool and City. Now, the race is far from over, but Liverpool is still unbeaten and playing with such confidence. Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah (penalty), Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho all scored in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle, with three coming in the second half. Liverpool now has 43 goals scored and just seven conceded in 19 games.

Oh, and Lovren's goal wasn't too bad.

GOAL Liverpool! Lovely from Lovren! pic.twitter.com/HzxCeX3OrL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2018

Loser: Manchester City's title chances

After looking like it would march toward the title, City has fallen into a rough stretch where its talented attack just isn't getting the job done. City has lost three of four, including the 2-1 loss to Leicester on Wednesday. In those three losses, City has three goals. In the seven games leading up to the rough stretch (all competitions), City averaged 3.7 goals per game.

The problem, simply, is converting. City has had 13 shots on frame in the three losses, and the other teams had 13 shots on City's goal. While City is creating a lot of shots, the scoring boots have gone missing.

Now, it's not quite time to panic. That could come on Jan 3. when City hosts Liverpool. If everything goes poorly that day, City could find itself nine points down in the table.

Winner: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's popularity

A hero's welcome took place at Old Trafford on Wednesday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned as Manchester United's new caretaker manager. He made his debut last weekend in a 5-1 win at Cardiff City and followed it up with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield. United has won back-to-back Premier League games in Solskjaer's first two contests -- something United last did under Jose Mourinho way back in October.

Here's the warm welcome he got at Old Trafford:

The Manchester United supporters gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a very warm welcome as he makes his Old Trafford debut as their manager! pic.twitter.com/x0xMXAtTTT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2018

It's got to be exciting for United fans, but be cautious -- Solksjaer may prove himself to be the man for the job down the road, but these last two wins came over No. 17 and the last-place team in the league.

Losers: Goalkeepers (and defenses) facing Tottenham

Poor Jordan Pickford of Everton and Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth. On Sunday, Spurs put six past Everton and followed it up with five more goals Wednesday.

Eleven of Tottenham's last 15 shots on frame have gone in. It's bonkers efficiency for a team that is now in second place.

Winners: People who dance near Paul Pogba

You will look like a better dancer as long as you do it near Pogba. He goes from looking like he's using a jackhammer to walking as if both of his feet fell asleep.

To his credit, he scored twice for United and is finally showing a ton of confidence. Just pick a cooler dance next time -- like this one.

The remaining Premier League action can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).