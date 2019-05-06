Premier League Championship Sunday: Schedule, TV channels, scenarios for Liverpool and Manchester City
Here's what to know about the upcoming 38th matchday
It all comes down to Championship Sunday. The Premier League title will finally be decided this coming Sunday on Matchday 38 as all 20 teams play at the same time. But all eyes will be on first-place Manchester City's visit to Brighton and second-place Liverpool's match at Anfield against Wolves. The teams have been neck and neck for much of the season, and City enters the final day of the campaign with a one-point advantage with so much on the line.
Here's the schedule, the TV listings, how to watch, scenarios and more:
Schedule
All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday
Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBC
Burnley vs. Arsenal, MSNBC
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports
Fulham vs. Newcastle, Olympic Channel
Leicester City vs. Chelsea, CNBC
Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, USA
Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSports.com
Tottenham vs. Everton, SYFY
Watford vs. West Ham United, Golf
You can watch Premier League action on fuboTV (Try for free).
Title challenge
This will be the focal point by far entering Matchday 38. Manchester City has a one-point lead over Liverpool entering the final day. It's the only big thing truly up in the air entering this final slate of games. A win clinches it for City, while Liverpool needs a win and for City to stumble. There are also more complicated scenarios...
Title-clinching scenarios
Manchester City wins the league with:
- A win vs. Brighton
- A draw vs. Brighton as long as Liverpool doesn't beat Wolves
- A loss vs Brighton and a Liverpool draw, as long as City maintains goal differential advantage*
*City currently has a plus-four goal differential as compared to Liverpool
Liverpool wins the league by:
- Beating Wolves, combined with a City loss to draw
- A draw vs. Wolves and a Manchester City loss and Liverpool making up goal difference
Top-four race
City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all clinched spots in the Champions League for their top-four finish. Only one spot is left, and it will be either Tottenham or Arsenal. But as it stands, Arsenal has to win, Tottenham has to lose, and the Gunners must overcome the eight-goal difference between the two clubs. So, pretty much, Spurs should be in UCL come Sunday afternoon.
Relegation race
No relegation drama on the last day of the season as Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have already been relegated.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PL table: City ahead of Liverpool
It all comes down to Sunday
-
Kompany scores screamer to keep City 1st
The Belgium central defender picked an awfully good time to score his first goal of the season...
-
Kompany leads City past Leicester
Manchester City got one of its biggest goals of the season from an unlikely source
-
Manchester City vs. Leicester preview
City needs a win to move back into first place
-
Iker Casillas released from hospital
Casillas, 37, suffered a heart attack during training last week
-
Power Rankings: Make or break for City
This is City's biggest remaining game with the title hanging in the balance