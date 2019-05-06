Premier League Championship Sunday: Schedule, TV channels, scenarios for Liverpool and Manchester City

It all comes down to Championship Sunday. The Premier League title will finally be decided this coming Sunday on Matchday 38 as all 20 teams play at the same time. But all eyes will be on first-place Manchester City's visit to Brighton and second-place Liverpool's match at Anfield against Wolves. The teams have been neck and neck for much of the season, and City enters the final day of the campaign with a one-point advantage with so much on the line.

Here's the schedule, the TV listings, how to watch, scenarios and more:

Schedule

All games are at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday

Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN

Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBC

Burnley vs. Arsenal, MSNBC

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports

Fulham vs. Newcastle, Olympic Channel

Leicester City vs. Chelsea, CNBC

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, USA

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs. Everton, SYFY

Watford vs. West Ham United, Golf

Title challenge

This will be the focal point by far entering Matchday 38. Manchester City has a one-point lead over Liverpool entering the final day. It's the only big thing truly up in the air entering this final slate of games. A win clinches it for City, while Liverpool needs a win and for City to stumble. There are also more complicated scenarios...

Title-clinching scenarios

Manchester City wins the league with:

A win vs. Brighton A draw vs. Brighton as long as Liverpool doesn't beat Wolves A loss vs Brighton and a Liverpool draw, as long as City maintains goal differential advantage*





*City currently has a plus-four goal differential as compared to Liverpool

Liverpool wins the league by:

Beating Wolves, combined with a City loss to draw

A draw vs. Wolves and a Manchester City loss and Liverpool making up goal difference

Top-four race

City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all clinched spots in the Champions League for their top-four finish. Only one spot is left, and it will be either Tottenham or Arsenal. But as it stands, Arsenal has to win, Tottenham has to lose, and the Gunners must overcome the eight-goal difference between the two clubs. So, pretty much, Spurs should be in UCL come Sunday afternoon.

Relegation race

No relegation drama on the last day of the season as Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have already been relegated.