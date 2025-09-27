Matchday six of the Premier League has brought chaos as Liverpool lost their first match of the season in an away trip to Crystal Palace, and Chelsea continue to show cracks in their armor. Things were pretty cut and dry to begin the season, but with European play and EFL Cup play adding more to each team's plates, the results have begun to get a little topsy-turvy. Technically, Brentford beating Manchester United by two goals can be lumped into the surprising category too, considering how United played, but when nothing has gone right for the Red Devils this season, it can only come as so much of a surprise.

Crystal Palace stands tall

The Eagles may be one of the most well-coached teams in the league under Oliver Glasnar, and they were able to shoot up the table thanks to a late Eddie Nketiah winner. Palace were out of the gates quickly with Ismaila Sarr scoring only nine minutes into the match, and despite ceding 70% of possession in the first half of play, Palace only allowed two shots on goal, which were easy for Dean Henderson to take care of.

In the second half, Liverpool turned up the pressure with Federico Chiesa making the most of limited minutes scoring his second Premier League goal of the seaosn at which point it seemed like Liverpool might pull off yet another 90th mintue comeback. But the Reds got a taste of their own medicine and lose their first match. In the long run, it's not something that they'll be too worried about since no team can draw within two points of them atop the table before the end of the matchweek, but it does show that Arne Slot will need to figure out his best XI sooner than later.

Chelsea are cracking

Last season, rotation wasn't much of an issue for the Blues, showcasing one of the best defenses in the league, and they were able to essentially play one team in the Conference League while using another in the Premier League. Fast forward and now they've returned to Champions League play, and while Chelsea may be the world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, this team has looked nothing like last season.

Losing to Brighton, they've now failed to win three of their last five Premier League matches, and with the improvement of teams like Tottenham, the Blues may find it tough to make the top four. They've also picked up a red card for the second consecutive game after Robert Sanchez was sent off in a loss to Manchester United, before Trevoh Chalobah was sent off, spurring Brighton's comeback.

With Levi Cowill, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Wesly Fofana all injured, that could prove to be a costly red card, especially with the attack already struggling while Cole Palmer deals with a groin injury that will sideline him for a few weeks. Benfica are up next in the Champions League, so things won't get any easier, but Enzo Maresca has to turn things around quickly.

Premier League scores