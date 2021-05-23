The top four in the Premier League changed quite a bit throughout Sunday's action as all 20 teams played their final games of the season. While Liverpool were in a good spot for most of the 90 minutes, the final Champions League spot was going to be decided between Chelsea and Leicester City. In the end, they both lost, cementing the top four as follows:

1) Manchester City

2) Manchester United

3) Liverpool

4) Chelsea

Here's what to know about Sunday's action:

Liverpool take care of business

The Reds just needed to win to secure their Champions League spot and not have to worry about what those around them did. And they did just that, creating 19 shots and dominating the ball in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Sadio Mane scored in both halves as Jurgen Klopp's team ended their season on a sensational note with their fifth straight win.

Chelsea dodges bullet thanks to Leicester slip up

A Chelsea loss could have been disastrous ... had Leicester actually beaten Tottenham. The fact that Spurs beat the Foxes meant it didn't really matter what Chelsea did. Of course, with all the games at the same time, they didn't quite know full well what was going on.

For the Blues, it was one of those games. They had 23 shots to Villa's six, but they conceded a penalty kick and weren't sharp enough in attack. Their entire league campaign nearly crashed and burned on the final day, but thanks to fellow Londoners Tottenham, they'll be back in UCL.

Spurs beat out Arsenal

Tottenham's surprise win at Leicester allowed them to finish ahead of Arsenal for seventh, and with that comes Europa Conference League qualification. Harry Kane and Gareth Bale both scored for the visitors in what could be their final game for the club. Kane is expected to move to another Premier League side this summer, while Bale is set to return to Real Madrid from his loan.

It wasn't a good season by Spurs' recent standards, but finishing with a Europa Conference League spot and finishing ahead of Arsenal are two small prizes.