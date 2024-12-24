We're almost at the halfway point of the Premier League season and Liverpool are still holding a strong lead atop the table under new manager Arne Slot. Having a game in hand on the rest of the top four, Liverpool lead by four points over a resurgent Chelsea. But with the transfer window opening soon and Boxing Day around the corner, it's a good chance to see what each team would like to add when celebrating the holidays.

So here's what every Premier League team could be asking for this Christmas.

1. Liverpool, 39 pts

Gift: History to repeat itself

Why: Already adding someone who could help the attack in Federico Chiesa, this still isn't a Liverpool team that has hit top gear yet. Considering they're already clear at the top, there's no reason to upset the apple cart. But 10 of the last 15 teams to occupy top spot at Christmas have gone on to win the Premier League title, so they'll just be hoping for that to pan out in their favor.

2. Chelsea, 35 pts

Gift: A healthy Reece James ... or a James replacement

Why: Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have come into their own, but they've spent so much of the season without proper wing backs as James has been injured on and off, and Ben Chilwell is out of the picture, so a chance to add more depth in January if James isn't good to go would make the perfect defensive addition under the tree.

3. Arsenal, 33 pts

Gift: Bubble wrap

Why: A team that needs perfect conditions to win the title, Arsenal have already spent time without Martin Odegaard and now they'll be without Bukayo Saka with their latest injury. While it would be great to add a striker, what's most important is keeping their current squad healthy.

4. Nottingham Forest, 31 pts

Gift: From socks to a sweater, anything will do!

Why: With spending power, the Tricky Trees are on track to return to European play for the first time since the 1979-80 season. At a time like this, it's a good chance to not get too far ahead of yourselves and make sure not to have any big departures.

5. Bournemouth, 28 pts

Need: Magical eggnog to replicate away form at home

Why: Like Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth are climbing the table without being expected to be in this position, mainly thanks to their strong away record. But when it comes to taking care of business at home, the Cherries have struggled to impose their will. Take care of that and the sky could be the limit for this team.

6. Aston Villa, 28 pts

Need: More days off

Why: After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Villa have taken a step back in league play, mainly due to lack of depth in the first team. Villa are still doing well in European play, but to make a return next season, they'll need some help.

7. Manchester City, 27 pts

Need: Restart entire season

Why: This is likely a lost season for Manchester City and it's not all down to missing Rodri. This is a team that needs help almost everywhere and a mentality shift. Those shifts can be hard to make during the season, but with the help of a time machine, maybe we have a chance.

8. Newcastle United, 26 pts

Need: Alexander Isak to deliver gifts every weekend

Why: After a slow start to the season, Isak is now showing why he was an outside shot for a Golden Boot title, but in Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon, he hasn't had enough support. The Magpies are so close to breaking through, and getting a secondary option in the attack will go a long way to making that happen.

9. Fulham, 25 pts

Need: More castoffs from the Big Six

Why: Fulham have become where Arsenal castoffs go to thrive with additions from other top sides which in another universe would make them perfect candidates to sign Marcus Rashford, if he leaves Man United. But when Marco Silva has been getting a tune out of these guys, there's no reason for Fulham to not take a look up the table and see what they can poach.

10. Brighton 25 pts

Need: To find out Evan Ferguson's potential

Why: Danny Welbeck has been better than expected for Brighton, but with a young talented striker already in the squad in Ferguson, they need to figure out what they have in him sooner rather than later. Showing that he has the talent, he now needs to take that next step and Brighton as a club will follow.

11. Tottenham 23 pts

Need: Health

Why: The first XI of Tottenham is pretty good, but when broken down to using depth options such as a midfielder at center back, even the best-made plans will crumble into nothing. This isn't to say that Spurs don't need to purchase more depth, but if this team is hanging around in competitions when they do get healthy, that's when they'll be a side to watch out for.

12. Brentford, 23 pts

Need: A center back or three

Why: Few teams do more with less than Brentford, and they're making a good account of themselves so far this season, but the defense has conceded far too many goals. Adding some reinforcements there could go a long way to turning plucky overachievers into real contenders.

13. Manchester United, 22 pts

Need: A time machine

Why: Both Manchester teams will want to alter time but for different reasons. Improvement is showing under Ruben Amorim, and for United, they just need to get to a point where more of that can be seen after more training sessions and time to work on defending set plays.

14. West Ham United, 20 pts

Need: Super-powered striker boots

Why: Jarrod Bowen can't do everything, especially if West Ham's defense is also going to take a step back. Niclas Fullkrug was supposed to be a big addition but he only has one Premier League goal so far which isn't close to what the Hammers need at this stage.

15. Everton, 16 pts

Need: 2020-21 edition of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Why: Now under new ownership and out of the relegation zone, things are looking up for the Toffees except when it comes to scoring goals. It doesn't feel like there's a player on the team who can score double-digit goals after Calvert-Lewin. Given that it may take time for Everton to start buying players, being able to get the best out of the ones that they have will need to be enough.

16. Crystal Palace, 16 pts

Need: Michael Olise to come back

Why: Almost everywhere you look around the bottom of the table, scoring is an issue and that's still the case with Palace after Olise left for Bayern Munich. With only 18 goals to their name this season, something needs to change because only being four points from safety could see them slip quickly. Olise has half as many goals himself this season at Bayern.

17. Leicester City, 14 pts

Need: Defenders, defenders and more defenders

Why: Conceding the second most goals in the league, Leicester's defensive issues aren't particularly something that Ruud Van Nistelroy's style is going to fix, due to him focusing so much on attacking play. With that, the defense has to be ready to be left on an island which is something that they can't do yet.

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12 pts

Need: An entire midfield

Why: There's a lot to like about Wolves as Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha are a formidable attack. Even some of the defenders aren't terrible, but the transition from attack to defense leaves much to be desired. If that can be cleaned up, this is a midtable side.

19. Ipswich Town, 12 pts

Need: Continued belief in the Ipswich spirit

Why: Picked by many to be the clear bottom team in the league, Ipswich are only two points off of safety and could avoid the drop in the Premier League. Just being in the mix for safety is impressive, but beating the drop would be an astronomical achievement.

20. Southampton, 6 pts

Need: A miracle

Why: The only team in the league on a single-digit points tally, there's nothing that can clearly save the Saints. They're best off preparing for next season because at a minimum they need to make up eight points and that feels like it can't be made up even after bringing in Ivan Juric as their next manager. Stranger things have happened, but this feels over.