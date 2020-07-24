Rarely do we have a final day in the Premier League with as much on the line as this Sunday. While Liverpool has already won the league and clinched a Champions League spot alongside Manchester City, there are still two more Champions League spots to be decided, two relegation spots teams are looking to avoid and Europa League qualification. Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday, including how to watch every game:

Schedule and how to watch

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m. ET (NBC)

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m. ET (USA)

Arsenal vs. Watford, 11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m. ET (CNBC)

Burnley vs. Brighton, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold and Peacock)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold and Peacock)

Manchester City vs. Norwich City, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold and Peacock)

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold and Peacock)

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold and Peacock)

Top four-race

Here's how the standings look entering Sunday. Manchester United and Chelsea both occupy the Champions League spots, but they are far from locks. United faces fifth-place Leicester City on Sunday, and the winner qualifies for UCL. United needs just a draw to qualify or for Chelsea to lose against Wolves.

Liverpool, 96 points Manchester City, 78 points Manchester United, 63 points (+28 GD) Chelsea, 63 points (+13 GD) Leicester City, 62 points (+28 GD) Wolves, 59 (+13 GD) Tottenham, 58 points (+14 GD)

Here are the scenarios for a top-four spot:

Manchester United: Win/draw against Leicester City or a Chelsea loss vs. Wolves

Win/draw against Leicester City or a Chelsea loss vs. Wolves Chelsea: Win/draw against Wolves or a loss combined with a Manchester United win at Leicester

Win/draw against Wolves or a loss combined with a Manchester United win at Leicester Leicester City: Win against Manchester United or draw combined with a Chelsea loss vs. Wolves

Relegation battle

So far, only Norwich City has been relegated, but two more teams will go down on Sunday. Aston Villa is the best positioned team to stay up, but there is a chance the team wins and still gets relegated. Anything can happen on Sunday.

17. Aston Villa, 34 points (-26 GD)

18. Watford, 34 points (-27 GD)

19. Bournemouth, 31 points (-27 GD)

20. Norwich City, 21 points (-44 GD)

Here are the scenarios for teams to avoid relegation: