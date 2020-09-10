Twenty teams will embark on a congested eight-month march for the Premier League's 2020-21 season when the competition kicks off Saturday. One team will be champion, three others will qualify for the Champions League, three will be relegated and more much will take place between now and end of the season in May 2021.

Ahead of the season beginning, what is the main storyline surrounding each club? Here they are from Arsenal to Wolves:

Arsenal

The attack is pretty stellar, but can Gabriel's signing in defense put this team back on track for the top four? This is a team trending in the right direction after winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and the belief is the Gunners can qualify for the Champions League.

Aston Villa

Villa barely survived relegation and didn't really make any signings of note. Can they survive once again by relying on Jack Grealish? Somebody else is going to have to really step up after a season where their top-scoring striker had six goals.

Brighton

They struggle to score, didn't bring in anybody to help the attack and figure to be in the relegation battle this season. A hot start might be needed to save themselves in the end.

Burnley

Sam Dyche's team is formidable, hard-working and fights for every point. They had more wins than Arsenal in the league last season, but can they improve in attack after scoring just 43 goals in 38 games? If they don't, they are a relegation contender.

Chelsea

On paper, this team can fight for the title with the unbelievable moves they made this summer. However, the game isn't played on paper. They'll score in bunches, but it will all depend on how the defense looks with Thiago Silva and whether or not Kepa can prove he can be the man in goal.

Crystal Palace

The second-worst attack in the league last season but somehow finished 14th. That grinding out of results was key to their survival. Do they have enough to do it again?

Everton

High expectations for Carlo Ancelotti in his full first season at the club. They have talent all over, but whether they can put it together remains to be seen. Signing James Rodriguez could put them over the top.

Fulham

Their last Premier League season was a disaster, but this one will be different. Aleksandar Mitrovic must be more confident in front of goal, and they can't let results slip away at home. They can survive.

Leeds United

The former Premier League big boys are back and with world-renowned coach Marcelo BIelsa leading the way. They press, they play quickly and life just feels normal with them back in the Premier League. They hope this is the time the PL becomes their home for good, but they most hold serve at home.

Leicester City

The Foxes were top-four contenders before struggling down the stretch. Brendan Rodgers has his team in a really nice position to push for the top four again, but other teams have strengthened themselves better than Leicester. They have to find consistency across the entire season to compete.

Liverpool

The reigning champs aren't the favorites to win the league. They will certainly go all in on the Champions League, but expect them to again push for the league title. They haven't made many moves in the offseason, but if it ain't broke ...

Manchester City

The favorites to win the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's team will ultimately be judged by how they do in the Champions League. Will they play a bit more cautious domestically and give minutes to some other players to try and stay healthy? Not having Sergio Aguero late last season hurt.

Manchester United

Expectations continue to rise, and the Red Devils are a top-four team, but they believe they can push for more. In order to do so, they will have to be more consistent in front of goal because it's unlikely they'll receive as many penalty kicks as they did last season.

Newcastle

Newcastle's star signing in attack, Joelinton, had four goals in 41 games. Miguel Almiron was the leading scorer last season with just eight. Without a double-digit scorer in the squad, where in the world are they going to find goals?

Sheffield United

Sheffield produced a stunning campaign fresh off promotion by pushing for Europa League spots before finishing in ninth. They scored 39 goals and conceded 39 goals last season. If this club can continue to grind out results, they should easily escape relegation.

Southampton

The Saints play with a frantic style that produces some entertaining results, not all of which see them come out on the right side of things. To avoid relegation, the defense simply must be better after conceding 60 goals last campaign.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's first full season comes with higher expectations. He's won at every club he's been at, and he can enter legendary status at Spurs by doing it there. The key storyline is health. They suffered so many injuries last season that derailed their campaign. A healthy Tottenham can win a cup trophy.

West Brom

Newly promoted and hoping to stay up under former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic. This team will go as far as Brazilian talent Matheus Pereira takes them. He is a difference maker, and if he can combine with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, they can earn safety.

West Ham

The Hammers figure to be in the relegation battle again this season unless Sebastien Haller can become the star in attack they dreamed he would be. Michail Antonio can't do everything. If Haller can get double digit goals, the Hammers can be a mid-table club, which they would take right now.

Wolves

Wolves are trending in the right direction under Nuno Espirito Santo, but the concern is burning out late with so many games. Rotation will be critical, but building on the last couple seasons might be more than challenging with the signings the bigger teams have made. They have kept their key players for the most part and have top-six potential again.