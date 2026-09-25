The first beams of sunlight are breaking through the cloud that has hung over the Premier League for three and a half years, and yet the damning verdict meted out on Manchester City by an independent panel has done little to cut through the fog that surrounds the past, present and future of England's top flight.

That City insist they are still waiting for the panel's final decision and the Premier League are yet to make a formal statement is a reminder that the expectation of a guilty verdict in 114 of 115 charges does not bring this process to an end. City have long been expected to appeal any negative outcome. Doing so will require the formation of a new panel of three, to be selected by Murray Rosen KC, who chairs the league's judicial panel. In the meantime, any sanctions would be placed on ice.

The competition itself then would continue in an even more sharply contrasted version of the limbo in which it has existed since the Premier League first brought its charges in February 2023. Every win, draw and defeat for Enzo Maresca's side might mean everything in the title race that they have spent over a billion dollars to remain in since their wobble in late 2024 and early 2025. Has the independent panel already effectively handed the title to Arsenal? Could Fulham, Coventry City or even Tottenham be bound for manna from heaven in the relegation battle? Or will everything this team does prove to be null and void at the end of a season -- perhaps not even this one -- that ends with their expulsion.

More so than ever, the football that we see before us has an asterisk pencilled next to it. This is no simple question of whether a club that spent beyond its means might get dinged a few more or fewer points than expected. The questions around City are more existential. If their appeal proves to be unsuccessful, what is a fair sanction for a club that would have been proven to have disregarded the basic premise of an even sporting field?

That is to say nothing for questions that move beyond the Premier League's remit. Last month Bloomberg reported that UK officials were concerned that City's ongoing legal case would damage relations with the UAE, whose vice president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan owns the club.

While questions of what comes next will animate Premier League boardrooms, for fans across the country this is a moment to regret or indeed rage over what might have been. There are 20 major trophies won by City in the 17 years these charges date back over. How many of those could have been won if this club had not seemingly artificially raised itself to a financial equilibrium with the Premier League's big beasts?

For half a decade Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool nailed every major piece of recruitment, constructing an unimpeachable roster just to go toe to toe with Pep Guardiola. In any other league they would be garlanded with much more than a couple of league titles, the latter won after Klopp had been run into the ground, a European Cup and a few domestic trinkets. Arsenal have lived much the same experience since. Even if the panel were to mete out one of the heaviest sanctions and strip City of their titles, it would be a hollow sort of triumph for those clubs. The alternative, the struck-through seasons a la Serie A in 2005, might be a more appropriate stain on England's footballing past.

While the history books might be rewritten, the experiences would forever be stained. Crystanbul, "Agueroooo", the comeback against Aston Villa: for neutrals, but in particular City fans, these are moments that demand a radical hardwiring. What you might have always suspected deep down must now be foregrounded in every tale of the last 15-plus years.

The fissure that has run through English football since that day in September 2008, when it allowed sovereign wealth into the game, is now plain to see. Where this season might be heading has never seemed so unclear, but it's not only the future. Whatever punishments follow, in the event there's no successful appeal, they won't clarify the last 17 years of a league warped by these violations. The possible fines and deductions and the like will be meted out and, eventually, moved on from. But the consequences last forever.