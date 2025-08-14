|Champions
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Runners-up
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Player of the season
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Rayan Cherki, Manchester City
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Cole Palmer, Chelsea
|Surprise team
|Everton
|Bournemouth
|Everton
|Everton
|Crystal Palace
|Biggest disappointment
|West Ham
|Newcastle
|Bournemouth
|West Ham
|Newcastle
|Top scorer
|Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 27 goals
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 25 goals
|Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 28 goals
|Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 25 goals
|Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 30 goals
|Best signing
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Rayan Cherki, Manchester City
|Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
|Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal
|Worst signing
|Anthony Elanga, Newcastle
|Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United
|Jamie Gittens, Chelsea
|Matheus Cunha, Manchester United
|Bryan Mbuemo, Manchester United
|Top four
|Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea
|Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City
|Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea
|Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea
|Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea
|Relegated teams
|West Ham, Sunderland, Burnley
|Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland
|Wolves, Leeds, Burnley
|Wolves, Sunderland, Burnley
|Burnley, Leeds, Sunderland
Premier League expert picks, best bets: Liverpool and Man City to battle for title as Arsenal's wait continues
The league gets underway on Friday, and here's how our experts see the season playing out
The Premier League season is right around the corner, with the action kicking off on Friday. Reigning champions Liverpool will host a Bournemouth side that will break in a new defense under Andoni Iraola. After an active summer that has brought in five new players to the squad, will Liverpool be able to repeat as champions? The CBS Sports staff are split between them and Manchester City lifting the title at the end of the season, but if Arne Slot's side can get off to a strong start to the campaign, the title may be theirs to lose.
But what about who will surprise in the league or be the player of the season? Don't worry, we've got you covered on all things Premier League as the staff takes a look at who will take both the honors and dubious prizes at the end of the season.
Here are our staff picks for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Why Liverpool will win the Premier League
The reigning champions are certainly gambling with their squad overhaul, partly out of necessity but also through a seemingly deep commitment that attack will be the best form of title defense. On the assumption that Virgil van Dijk doesn't slow down now that he is 34, you can see this all blending together nicely enough. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will provide greater industry down the flanks while Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already seem to be on the same wavelength, easing the burden on Mohamed Salah. – James Benge
Rayan Cherki for player of the season
Replacing Kevin De Bruyne is no easy feat but Rayan Cherki has the tools to succeed in the Premier League. With so much talent around him, defenses won't be able to key in on Cherki as he dribbles to power Pep Guardiola's attack. If he ends up shooting more with City in this coming campaign instead of being an attacker who looks to pass the ball first, look out. Double-digit goals and assists are in Cherki's future, and City will be the winners from it as he powers them back to the Premier League crown. – Chuck Booth
Everton to surprise many
David Moyes is cooking at Everton, keeping their core that produced one of the Premier League's best defenses last season, while adding potential in Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry to the attack. If the Toffees can keep Dwight McNeil healthy, there's a strong chance of challenging for the top half. Barry showing that he can be a top striker will be important, but on potential, this could be a strong season for Everton. – Chuck Booth
West Ham, the biggest disappointment?
West Ham are not exactly one of England's superclubs, but over the years, they have done whatever they can to waste whatever resources and opportunities they have earned, becoming a junior varsity Manchester United if being wasteful was a sport. You cannot fault the Hammers for hiring Graham Potter but the mess they created before his January arrival may be too hard to fix in his first full season, and the squad has not improved this summer. Callum Wilson could help matters, especially after Mohammed Kudus traded West Ham for Tottenham Hotspur, but this is still a roster that is merely a collection of players with limited skillsets. Years of poor squad building, including a lengthy deal for Niclas Fullkrug, was already costly last season with a 14th-place finish, and things do not look poised to improve this season. -- Pardeep Cattry
Best signing: Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal
Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres this summer from Sporting CP for a deal worth an initial $74 million with a further $11.5 million in potential add-ons, and this is exactly what the team coached by Mikel Arteta needed this summer. The Gunners have been waiting some time before signing a real striker, a number nine who could deliver goals and performances every week, and Gyokeres is one of the most exciting talents around Europe. In 102 games with Sporting, the Swedish striker scored 97 goals, provided 28 assists, 3.7 shots per 90 minutes, and also won two titles. If Arsenal were looking for a striker to improve again and try to compete to win the Premier League title, they've got the right player at the right time. – Francesco Porzio
Best Bets
- Viktor Gyokeres to score 25 or more goals (+350): For Arsenal to be competitive in the title race, Gyokeres will need to hit the ground running, and there's enough creativity around him to make things happen while scoring goals for fun.
- Rayan Cherki to lead the league in assists (+2000): Betting on which City player will be the creative fulcrum feels like a trap, but Cherki has the ability to bag assists in bunches. With Erling Haaland in front of him and Phil Foden shooting plenty, Cherki could rack up assists quickly.
- Everton to finish in the top half (+175): We've already gone through the steady building that David Moyes has with Everton, and it could be rewarded with a finish in the top half. A strong defense can be augmented by improvements to the attack, and this team just might challenge for Europe.
- Tottenham to finish in the top five (+275): Tottenham may not have raised their ceiling in appointing Thomas Frank, but they did raise their floor with their defensive improvement. If the attack gets figured out (and a James Maddison replacement joins), this is a team that could shoot up the table.
- Sunderland to avoid relegation (+175): Out of every bet so far, this is the one that may take the most projecting, but I love the business that Sunderland have done this summer. Adding experience and youth to the squad, they have enough talent to stay in the top flight but it remains to be seen if they will gel quickly enough to grab 40 points. - Chuck Booth