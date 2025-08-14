The Premier League season is right around the corner, with the action kicking off on Friday. Reigning champions Liverpool will host a Bournemouth side that will break in a new defense under Andoni Iraola. After an active summer that has brought in five new players to the squad, will Liverpool be able to repeat as champions? The CBS Sports staff are split between them and Manchester City lifting the title at the end of the season, but if Arne Slot's side can get off to a strong start to the campaign, the title may be theirs to lose.

But what about who will surprise in the league or be the player of the season? Don't worry, we've got you covered on all things Premier League as the staff takes a look at who will take both the honors and dubious prizes at the end of the season.

Here are our staff picks for the upcoming Premier League campaign.



James Benge Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Champions Liverpool Liverpool Manchester City Manchester City Manchester City Runners-up Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Liverpool Liverpool Player of the season Florian Wirtz , Liverpool Florian Wirtz, Liverpool Rayan Cherki, Manchester City Florian Wirtz, Liverpool Cole Palmer , Chelsea Surprise team Everton Bournemouth Everton Everton Crystal Palace Biggest disappointment West Ham Newcastle Bournemouth West Ham Newcastle Top scorer Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 27 goals Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 25 goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 28 goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 25 goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 30 goals Best signing Florian Wirtz, Liverpool Florian Wirtz, Liverpool Rayan Cherki, Manchester City Florian Wirtz, Liverpool Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal Worst signing Anthony Elanga , Newcastle Benjamin Sesko , Manchester United Jamie Gittens , Chelsea Matheus Cunha , Manchester United Bryan Mbuemo, Manchester United Top four Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea Relegated teams West Ham, Sunderland , Burnley Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland Wolves, Leeds, Burnley Wolves, Sunderland, Burnley Burnley, Leeds, Sunderland

Why Liverpool will win the Premier League

The reigning champions are certainly gambling with their squad overhaul, partly out of necessity but also through a seemingly deep commitment that attack will be the best form of title defense. On the assumption that Virgil van Dijk doesn't slow down now that he is 34, you can see this all blending together nicely enough. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will provide greater industry down the flanks while Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already seem to be on the same wavelength, easing the burden on Mohamed Salah. – James Benge

Rayan Cherki for player of the season

Replacing Kevin De Bruyne is no easy feat but Rayan Cherki has the tools to succeed in the Premier League. With so much talent around him, defenses won't be able to key in on Cherki as he dribbles to power Pep Guardiola's attack. If he ends up shooting more with City in this coming campaign instead of being an attacker who looks to pass the ball first, look out. Double-digit goals and assists are in Cherki's future, and City will be the winners from it as he powers them back to the Premier League crown. – Chuck Booth

Everton to surprise many

David Moyes is cooking at Everton, keeping their core that produced one of the Premier League's best defenses last season, while adding potential in Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry to the attack. If the Toffees can keep Dwight McNeil healthy, there's a strong chance of challenging for the top half. Barry showing that he can be a top striker will be important, but on potential, this could be a strong season for Everton. – Chuck Booth

West Ham, the biggest disappointment?

West Ham are not exactly one of England's superclubs, but over the years, they have done whatever they can to waste whatever resources and opportunities they have earned, becoming a junior varsity Manchester United if being wasteful was a sport. You cannot fault the Hammers for hiring Graham Potter but the mess they created before his January arrival may be too hard to fix in his first full season, and the squad has not improved this summer. Callum Wilson could help matters, especially after Mohammed Kudus traded West Ham for Tottenham Hotspur, but this is still a roster that is merely a collection of players with limited skillsets. Years of poor squad building, including a lengthy deal for Niclas Fullkrug, was already costly last season with a 14th-place finish, and things do not look poised to improve this season. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best signing: Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres this summer from Sporting CP for a deal worth an initial $74 million with a further $11.5 million in potential add-ons, and this is exactly what the team coached by Mikel Arteta needed this summer. The Gunners have been waiting some time before signing a real striker, a number nine who could deliver goals and performances every week, and Gyokeres is one of the most exciting talents around Europe. In 102 games with Sporting, the Swedish striker scored 97 goals, provided 28 assists, 3.7 shots per 90 minutes, and also won two titles. If Arsenal were looking for a striker to improve again and try to compete to win the Premier League title, they've got the right player at the right time. – Francesco Porzio

