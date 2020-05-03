Premier League facing potential legal ramifications if season is canceled, says club chairman

If the Premier League does not complete its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league could face years of legal battles, according to Crystal Palace's chairman. Steve Parish wrote a letter on the club's website on Sunday detailing what he thinks could happen if the league faces the same fate as France's Ligue 1, which saw its season called off last week while Paris Saint-Germain was declared the champion. Early concerns out of France have seen economic experts warn that 70 percent of clubs could go bankrupt.

Parish says the financial aspect is a big concern in England, but integrity is on the line as well. So far 28,000 people have died in Britain due to COVID-19.

"I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity," Parish wrote. "I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve. I certainly don't want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game.

"The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years. But, yes, it is partly about the money. And we should all care about the money."

The economic impact in England has already been felt. Some clubs have furloughed employees, while some players, coaches and higher-ups had been asked to take pay cuts. If play doesn't continue, clubs lose millions in TV rights revenue, not to mention the sure loss of ticket sales with fans unlikely at any point soon. The relegation battle is also far from decided with numerous clubs fighting to stay up.

"Nobody wins if the Premier League receives less money," Parish said. "Football is one of the most efficient tax-generating industries in Britain: we pay the players a lot but 50 percent goes straight back into the public purse. Overall we pay about 3.3 billion pounds in tax every year and it is the Premier League that largely funds the whole football pyramid."

As it stands, the league is reportedly aiming at a return in June with games expected a neutral ground. All of this would pend government approval, which could come as early as May 8. If the league can't continue playing, those legal battles may begin soon after a cancellation.

The Premier League has 92 games remaining to complete the season.