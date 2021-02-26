While the UEFA Champions League and Europa League action was busy making headlines this week, a number of stories have likely crept by unnoticed.

We keep an eye on those for you and put them all together here in a weekly roundup of stories that you might have missed.

This week, Borussia Dortmund were in trouble after they beat bitter rivals Schalke 04, Eusbeio Di Francesco is once again out of work and Fantasy Football leaks have Premier League clubs worried.

If that was not enough, Girondins de Bordeaux's Laurent Koscielny has been trash talking his own teammates and the evergreen Raul Garcia will be staying with Athletic Club for a little longer.

Here are the stories that snuck under the radar.

Premier League clubs fear Fantasy Football leaks

An injury to Aston Villa's Jack Grealish that the club remained silent on has sparked uproar about the use of Fantasy Football team selections giving opposing teams vital information. A Twitter account tracking players' in-game teams has been uncovering injuries by sharing their transfer movements.

Dortmund fined for COVID-19 breach

The Bundesliga outfit were fined around $92,000 after supporters broke COVID-19 protocol to celebrate their Revierderby win. BVB, fittingly, won 4-0 at Veltins-Arena last weekend and 150-200 fans waited for the payers at the training ground to celebrate. The club issued a full apology.

Di Francesco out as Cagliari boss

The ex-AS Roma tactician continues to struggle post-Giallorossi and has added another short stint to his record with Cagliari following on the heels of his brief UC Sampdoria stint. Previously, the 51-year-old Italian enjoyed lengthy spells with Sassuolo. Leonardo Semplici has replaced him in Sardinia.





Koscielny brutally torches Bordeaux teammates

The French club are having a tough time without a win in six across all competitions and the 35-year-old is unimpressed by the squad: "The message from the coach reaches me but others do not seem to understand. The atmosphere is not great. A lot of players are out of contract and want to go."

Garcia signs on for another year with Basque giants

The 34-year-old of 238 appearances will stay in Bilbao until at least June 2022 with an option for a further year: "We all wanted the same thing," he said. "This contract means staying at a Club that gets who I am as a person and my way of working, and that's the biggest compliment.

Elsewhere...

UEFA are to investigate allegations of racial abuse towards AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during last week's UEFA Europa League clash in Belgrade and have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to examine events in the 2-2 draw with Crvena Zvezda.

Torino's Serie A clash with Sassuolo has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the Granata ranks with eight testing positive, seven players and one member of the medical staff, forcing the Friday clash to be played at another time.

New Nantes boss Antoine Kombouare wasted little in time stamping his authority on his squad by banishing some senior players to the reserves until the end of the season with former Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig man Jean-Kevin Augustin one of them: "He is too far behind to be ready."

It has also been revealed via Football Leaks that agent Mogi Bayat has been taking some incredible cuts in some of his business with Nantes with former Canaris' star Adrien Trebel landing him around $610,000 for a minor role and 25% on Isaac Kiese Thelin's move from Bordeaux to RSC Anderlecht.