The 2019-20 Premier League season is officially over, and boy did Sunday bring some massive drama. Chelsea and Manchester United both qualified for the Champions League, while Leicester City and Tottenham are into the Europa League. Liverpool was crowned champions weeks ago. On the other side, Aston Villa barely survived while Watford and Bournemouth were both relegated with Norwich City. Here are the scores from Matchday 38 and the official standings.

Results

Manchester United 2 , Leicester City 0

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

Chelsea 2, Wolves 0

Arsenal 3, Watford 2

Bournemouth 3, Everton 1

Brighton 2, Burnley 1

Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham 1

Manchester City 5, Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1

Southampton 3, Sheffield United 1

Final Premier League standings

The top four qualified for the Champions League, while fifth and sixth are into the Europa League. Places 18-20 are sent down to the second division.