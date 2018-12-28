Premier League first-half awards: All love for Hazard, Pochettino and Alisson at the halfway mark

It's hard to believe, but the 2018-19 Premier League season has reached the halfway point. All teams have played their first 19 games and Liverpool sits atop the table with a six-point lead over second-place Tottenham, while last season's champ Manchester City sits in third. It's been a wild season that has seen 2.85 goals per game, higher than last season's 2.68 average. Joining the aforementioned teams in the top four is Chelsea, while Arsenal is right there in the fight for the top four spot, which results in a coveted spot in next season's Champions League. There have been three in-season coaching changes thus far, and things are only expected to get more intense with some big matches ahead, including Liverpool and Manchester City on Thursday -- which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Before the second half resumes, it's time to hand out some midseason superlatives based on what we have seen.

Best player: Eden Hazard, Chelsea

The Belgian star has been simply on another level and has carried the Blues' attack as the false nine. He leads the team in goals (10) and the league in assists (nine). He netted a brace in the win at Watford on Tuesday and has come up big in crunch time over and over again. Rarely can you find a player that small who is so good at using his body to shield the ball, and then have the ability to change gears and race toward goal. If he's got a shot in front of goal, you just expect it to go in at this point. He's become one of the world's very elite players.

Also considered: Harry Kane, Tottenham; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal; Mohamed Salah, Liverpool; Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool.

Best manager: Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

I can hear the Liverpool fans screaming now. Sure, Jurgen Klopp has been absolutely fantastic for the Reds, but consider where Tottenham is. Spurs are six points back in second place, and that comes after not making a single summer signing. Liverpool added Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri -- all of which have played a big role, Alisson and Shaqiri especially. There's no doubt in my mind that had Liverpool, like Spurs, not signed anybody, it would be Pochettino and company in first. And one of the overlooked keys has been the improvement of Moussa Sissoko, who has gone from an afterthought to a monster in the middle of the field. Poch has worked his magic, and it's no wonder why he's linked to some of the biggest jobs in the world.

Also considered: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool; Unai Emery, Arsenal; Claude Puel, Leicester City.

Best summer signing: Alisson, Liverpool

An outrageous price tag from Roma at €75 million, but he has been absolutely fantastic. Forget about saving his team against Napoli in the Champions League, just look at what he's done in the Premier League. Though 12 goalkeepers have more saves than him and the addition of Virgil Van Dijk has been crucial, he's only conceded seven goals in 19 Premier League games. That's number that is truly hard to believe. He does so well on crosses, he knows how to direct the defense and his quick reactions allow him to pull of some unbelievable saves. The best goalkeeper in the league right now.

Also considered: Jorginho, Chelsea; Richarlison, Everton; Felipe Anderson, West Ham.

Worst big-money signing: Fred, Manchester United

Expectations were high for the former Shakhar Donetsk man, but he's had very little impact. The 25-year-old Brazilian has played just 13 games, scoring one goal. He has barely logged any Champions League minutes. He started last time out as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him a run, and he'll have his chance to impress with Jose Mourinho gone. But it's fair to say that he hasn't even come close to living up to this price tag of over €52 million. Maybe a new coach will be the key to getting back into form.

Also considered: Jean MIchael Seri (Fulham), Jack Wilshere (West Ham)

Best match: Arsenal 4, Tottenham 2 on Dec. 2

A rivalry game that featured six goals and a ton of emotion. What more could you ask for? Arsenal led 1-0, then Tottenham led 2-1 before Arsenal pulled off three straight goals to win. Aubameyang netted a brace, the match featured 33 total shots and has been the most entertaining league match of the season thus far.

Also considered: West Ham vs. Southampton on Dec. 27; Chelsea vs. Arsenal on Aug.18.