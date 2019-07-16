Premier League fixtures, results, schedule, scores for 2019-20: Manchester City, Liverpool expected to battle it out

The 2019-20 Premier League season will get underway on Friday, Aug. 9 when Liverpool, last season's runners-up by one point, take on Norwich City. It's expected to be another thrilling season in the top flight after Manchester City won its fourth league title since 2012. The Cityzens finished last season with 98 points, edging Liverpool by just a point in what was considered one of the greatest Premier League race in recent memory. Gone are Fulham, Cardiff City and Huddersfield to relegation, while Norwich City, Aston Villa and Sheffield United join the 20-team league after earning promotion last season.

The opening weeks of the campaign include some tasty matches and rivalries including Manchester United vs. Chelsea on the first Sunday, Manchester City vs. Tottenham on the second week and Liverpool vs Arsenal on the third week. The season concludes on May 17.

Manchester City opens up its title defense on Saturday, Aug. 10, with a visit to London Stadium to take on a West Ham team that has added some quality pieces to its lineup. City, Liverpool and Tottenham are favorites to finish in the top three, and we could be in for quite a top four race with Chelsea looking to continue building without Eden Hazard, Arsenal hoping to improve in defense and Manchester United aiming to find some sort of stability.

As always, every Premier League game can be viewed in the United States either on TV or through streaming. The majority of matches, including the notable games, can be seen in English and Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free). Select weekly matches not on TV can be viewed with a subscription to NBC Sports' streaming service.

CBS Sports will bring you news, scores, stories and more from the league all season long.

Matchweek 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool vs. Norwich City, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

West Ham vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Spurs vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester City vs. Wolves, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 2

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 3

Friday, Aug. 23

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Norwich City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Wolves vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m.

Spurs vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 4

Saturday, Aug. 31

Southampton vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Everton vs. Wolves, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Spurs, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 5

Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Wolves vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Watford vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 6

Friday, Sept. 20

Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Leicester City vs. Spurs, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Brighton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

West Ham vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Spurs vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Wolves vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Everton vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 8

Oct. 4-7 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Brighton vs. Spurs

Burnley vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Norwich City vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Watford vs. Sheffield United

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Matchweek 9

Oct. 18-21 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Norwich City

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Watford

Wolves vs. Southampton

Matchweek 10

Oct. 25-28 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Spurs

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Wolves

Norwich City vs. Manchester United

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Sheffield United

Matchweek 11

Nov. 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brighton vs. Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Everton vs. Spurs

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Sheffield United vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Newcastle United

Matchweek 12

Nov. 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Norwich City vs. Watford

Southampton vs. Everton

Spurs vs. Sheffield United

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Brighton

Matchweek 13

Nov. 22-25 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Norwich City

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

Watford vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Spurs

Matchweek 14

Nov. 29-Dec. 2 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Southampton vs. Watford

Spurs vs. Bournemouth

Wolves vs. Sheffield United

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Norwich City vs. Arsenal

Matchweek 15

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United, 2:45 p.m.

Wolves vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Spurs, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Norwich City, 2:45 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 16

Dec. 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Brighton vs. Wolves

Everton vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Norwich City vs. Sheffield United

Spurs vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Matchweek 17

Dec. 13-16 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Norwich City

Liverpool vs. Watford

Manchester United vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. Spurs

Matchweek 18

Dec. 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Astron Villa vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Sheffield United

Everton vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs. Wolves

Spurs vs. Chelsea

Watford vs. Manchester United

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Matchweek 19

Thursday, Dec. 26 (times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Burnley

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Watford

Spurs vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Manchester City

Matchweek 20

Dec. 28-29 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Norwich vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Watford vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Matchweek 21

Jan. 1-3 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United

Manchester City vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Spurs

Watford vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Matchweek 22

Jan. 11-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Watford

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Norwich City

Sheffield United vs. West Ham

Spurs vs. Liverpool

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

Matchweek 23

Jan. 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Spurs

West Ham vs. Everton

Matchweek 24

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Newcastle United, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.

Wolves vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Spurs vs. Norwich City, 2:45 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 25

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Newcastle United vs. Norwich City

Spurs vs. Manchester City

Watford vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Brighton

Matchweek 26

Feb. 7-10 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Spurs

Brighton vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Matchweek 27

Feb. 21-24 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Spurs

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Watford

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Wolves vs. Norwich

Matchweek 28

Feb. 28-March 2 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Norwich City vs. Leicester City

Spurs vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Southampton

Matchweek 29

March 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Sheffield United vs. Norwich City

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Wolves vs. Brighton

Matchweek 30

March 13-16 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

Norwich City vs. Southampton

Spurs vs. Manchester United

Watford vs. Leicester City

West Ham vs. Wolves

Matchweek 31

March 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Norwich City vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. Bournemouth

Matchweek 32

April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Norwich City

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Spurs

Watford vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Matchweek 33

April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Spurs vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Matchweek 34

April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Spurs

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Norwich City

West Ham vs. Burnley

Matchweek 35

April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Norwich City vs. West Ham

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Newcastle

Wolves vs. Everton

Matchweek 36

May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Watford

Matchweek 37

May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Everton

Spurs vs. Leicester

Watford vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday, May 17

Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.