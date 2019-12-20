Premier League fixtures, results, TV schedule, scores: Everton vs. Arsenal and Manchester City vs. Leicester
The Premier League season has kicked into high gear. Americans watching the world-class soccer league across the pond have finally been able to catch 21-year-old Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea. Meantime, Liverpool is looking to knock off Manchester City off the top of the hill after the Sky Blues captured back-to-back Premier League titles. Man City's neighbors, Manchester United, is in the midst of a three-year rebuild where it hopes to regain its dominance on the international stage. There's plenty of storylines week in and week out as the Big Six fight for the top four spots of the league while perennial mid-table clubs look to make some noise and crash the party. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times and TV information for every matchweek.
Every match available on NBC, CNBC or NBCSN can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Matchweek 18
Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup
Saturday, Dec. 21
Everton vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Norwich City vs. Wolves, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)
Bournemouth vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Astron Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Brighton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Dec. 22
Watford vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)
Spurs vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 19
Thursday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
Spurs vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Aston Villa vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Everton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Wolves vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 20
Saturday, Dec. 28
Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m.
Matchweek 21
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Liverpool vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 22
Friday, Jan. 10
Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.
Wolves vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m.
Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Bournemouth vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.
Matchweek 23
Saturday, Jan. 18
Watford vs. Spurs, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Burnley vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m.
Matchweek 24
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle United, 2:30 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Manchester City, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Leicester City vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Spurs vs. Norwich City, 2:30 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Wolves vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 25
Saturday, Feb. 1
Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Wolves, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Spurs vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.
Matchweek 26
Saturday, Feb. 8
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m.
Manchester City vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Wolves vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Southampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Aston Villa vs. Spurs, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 27
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chelsea vs. Spurs, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Manchester United vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Wolves vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 28
Friday, Feb. 28
Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Everton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Spurs vs. Wolves, 9 a.m.
Matchweek 29
March 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sheffield United vs. Norwich City
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
Wolves vs. Brighton
Matchweek 30
March 13-16 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United
Norwich City vs. Southampton
Spurs vs. Manchester United
Watford vs. Leicester City
West Ham vs. Wolves
Matchweek 31
March 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Watford
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Brighton
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Norwich City vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. Bournemouth
Matchweek 32
April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Arsenal vs. Norwich City
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Sheffield United vs. Spurs
Watford vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Matchweek 33
April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Spurs vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Matchweek 34
April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Spurs
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Norwich City
West Ham vs. Burnley
Matchweek 35
April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Norwich City vs. West Ham
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal
Watford vs. Newcastle
Wolves vs. Everton
Matchweek 36
May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Wolves
Chelsea vs. Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Watford
Matchweek 37
May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Everton
Spurs vs. Leicester
Watford vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38
Sunday, May 17
Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Completed matches
Matchweek 17
Dec. 14
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0
Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1
Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Dec. 15
Manchester United 1, Everton 1
Spurs 2, Wolves 1
Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0
Dec. 16
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Matchweek 16
Dec. 7
Everton 3, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0
Spurs 5, Burnley 0
Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1
Dec. 8
Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 2, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 2, Norwich City 1
Brighton 2, Wolves 2
Dec. 9
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Matchweek 15
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 4, Burnley 1
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Leicester City 2, Watford 0
Wolves 2, West Ham 0
Manchester United 2, Spurs 1
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2, Norwich City 1
Liverpool 5, Everton 2
Thursday, Dec. 5
Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 14
Sat. Nov. 30
Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2
Liverpool 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0
West Ham 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2
Southampton 2, Watford 1
Sun. Dec 1
Leicester 2, Everton 1
Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2
Matchweek 13
Saturday, Nov. 23
Tottenham 3, West Ham 2
Arsenal 2, Southampton 2
Leicester City, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Watford 0
Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1
Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1
Norwich 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1
Sunday, Nov. 24
Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3
Monday, Nov. 25
Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0
Matchweek 12
Friday, Nov. 8
Watford 2, Norwich City 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
Burnley 3, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1
Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0
Sunday, Nov. 10
Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1
Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1
Manchester United 3, Brighton 1
Matchweek 11
Saturday, Nov. 2
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 1, Wolves 1
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0
Brighton 2, Norwich city 0
Manchester City 2, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Watford 1
Sunday, Nov. 3
Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1, Tottenham 1
Matchweek 10
Friday, Oct. 25
Leicester City 9, Southampton 0
Saturday, Oct. 26
Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0
Brighton 3, Everton 2
Watford 0, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1
Chelsea 4, Burnley 2
Sunday, Oct. 27
Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.
Manchester United 3, Norwich 1
Matchweek 9
Saturday, Oct. 19
Everton 2, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0
Spurs 1, Watford 1
Wolves 1, Southampton
Leicester City 2, Burnley 1
Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Sunday, Oct. 20
Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1
Monday, Oct. 21
Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0
Matchweek 8
Saturday, Oct. 5
Brighton 3, Spurs 0
Burnley 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1
Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1
Watford 0, Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Oct. 6
Wolves 2, Manchester City 0
Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 4, Southampton 1
Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0
Matchweek 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0
Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2
Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2
Chelsea 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0
Spurs 2, Southampton 1
Wolves 2, Watford 0
Manchester City 3, Everton 1
Sunday, Sept. 29
Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0
Monday, Sept. 30
Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1
West Ham 2, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Matchweek 5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1
Brighton 1, Burnley 1
Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0
Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 5, Wolves 2
Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2
Sunday, Sept. 15
Bournemouth 3, Everton 1
Watford 2, Arsenal 2
Monday, Sept. 16
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 0
Matchweek 4
Saturday, Aug. 31
Manchester United 1, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0
Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City 4, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 1, Watford 1
West Ham 2, Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3, Burnley 0
Sunday, Sept. 1
Everton 3, Wolves 2
Arsenal 2, Spurs 2
Matchweek 3
Friday, Aug. 23
Aston Villa 2, Everton 0
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2
Southampton 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1
Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Sunday, Aug. 25
Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Wolves 1, Burnley 1
Newcastle 1, Spurs 0
Matchweek 2
Saturday, Aug. 17
Arsenal 2, Burnley 1
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1
Brighton 1, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Watford 0
Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 2, Southampton 1
Manchester City 2, Spurs 2
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1
Monday, Aug. 19
Wolves 1, Manchester United 1
Matchday 1
Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1
Saturday, Aug. 10
Manchester City 5, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 3, Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Brighton 3, Watford 0
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Aug. 11
Leicester City 0, Wolves 0
Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
