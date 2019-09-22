Premier League fixtures, results, TV schedule, scores: Liverpool wins again; Manchester United falls at West Ham
The Reds are still five points clear of Manchester City
There were tons of goals in the Premier League for Matchday 6 as 31 goals were scored in 10 games. Eight of those came from Manchester City in an historic win over Watford on Saturday. Liverpool and Arsenal also got victories, Manchester United lost and West Ham jumped into the top five with three points against the Red Devils.
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1
West Ham 2, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Matchweek 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.
Spurs vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Wolves vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Everton vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 8
Saturday, Oct. 5
Brighton vs. Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m.
Matchweek 9
Saturday, Oct. 19
Everton vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m.
Spurs vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Wolves vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 11:30
Monday, Oct. 21
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 10
Friday, Oct. 25
Southampton vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Newcastle United vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m.
Norwich City vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.
Matchweek 11
Nov. 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
Arsenal vs. Wolves
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brighton vs. Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
Everton vs. Spurs
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Newcastle United
Matchweek 12
Nov. 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
Norwich City vs. Watford
Southampton vs. Everton
Spurs vs. Sheffield United
Wolves vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Brighton
Matchweek 13
Nov. 22-25 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Norwich City
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
Watford vs. Burnley
West Ham vs. Spurs
Matchweek 14
Nov. 29-Dec. 2 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. West Ham
Leicester City vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Southampton vs. Watford
Spurs vs. Bournemouth
Wolves vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Norwich City vs. Arsenal
Matchweek 15
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester City vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United, 2:45 p.m.
Wolves vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Spurs, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich City, 2:45 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 16
Dec. 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Brighton vs. Wolves
Everton vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
Norwich City vs. Sheffield United
Spurs vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Matchweek 17
Dec. 13-16 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Norwich City
Liverpool vs. Watford
Manchester United vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. Spurs
Matchweek 18
Dec. 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Burnley
Astron Villa vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. Sheffield United
Everton vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Norwich City vs. Wolves
Spurs vs. Chelsea
Watford vs. Manchester United
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Matchweek 19
Thursday, Dec. 26 (times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Aston Villa vs. Norwich City
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
Everton vs. Burnley
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Watford
Spurs vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Manchester City
Matchweek 20
Dec. 28-29 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Bournemouth
Burnley vs. Manchester United
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Norwich vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Watford vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Leicester City
Matchweek 21
Jan. 1-3 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Burnley vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Sheffield United
Manchester City vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace
Southampton vs. Spurs
Watford vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Bournemouth
Matchweek 22
Jan. 11-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Watford
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Norwich City
Sheffield United vs. West Ham
Spurs vs. Liverpool
Wolves vs. Newcastle United
Matchweek 23
Jan. 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
Burnley vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Norwich City vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Spurs
West Ham vs. Everton
Matchweek 24
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle United, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester City vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
Wolves vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Spurs vs. Norwich City, 2:45 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Matchweek 25
Jan. 31-Feb. 3 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Wolves
Newcastle United vs. Norwich City
Spurs vs. Manchester City
Watford vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Brighton
Matchweek 26
Feb. 7-10 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Spurs
Brighton vs. Watford
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Liverpool
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Burnley
Wolves vs. Leicester City
Matchweek 27
Feb. 21-24 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Everton
Burnley vs. Bournemouth
Chelsea vs. Spurs
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Watford
Sheffield United vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
Wolves vs. Norwich
Matchweek 28
Feb. 28-March 2 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Norwich City vs. Leicester City
Spurs vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Southampton
Matchweek 29
March 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sheffield United vs. Norwich City
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
Wolves vs. Brighton
Matchweek 30
March 13-16 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United
Norwich City vs. Southampton
Spurs vs. Manchester United
Watford vs. Leicester City
West Ham vs. Wolves
Matchweek 31
March 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Watford
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Brighton
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Norwich City vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. Bournemouth
Matchweek 32
April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Arsenal vs. Norwich City
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Sheffield United vs. Spurs
Watford vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Matchweek 33
April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Spurs vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Matchweek 34
April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Spurs
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Norwich City
West Ham vs. Burnley
Matchweek 35
April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Norwich City vs. West Ham
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal
Watford vs. Newcastle
Wolves vs. Everton
Matchweek 36
May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Wolves
Chelsea vs. Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Watford
Matchweek 37
May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Everton
Spurs vs. Leicester
Watford vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38
Sunday, May 17
Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Completed matches
Matchweek 5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1
Brighton 1, Burnley 1
Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0
Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 5, Wolves 2
Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2
Sunday, Sept. 15
Bournemouth 3, Everton 1
Watford 2, Arsenal 2
Monday, Sept. 16
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 4
Saturday, Aug. 31
Manchester United 1, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0
Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City 4, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 1, Watford 1
West Ham 2, Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3, Burnley 0
Sunday, Sept. 1
Everton 3, Wolves 2
Arsenal 2, Spurs 2
Matchweek 3
Friday, Aug. 23
Aston Villa 2, Everton 0
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2
Southampton 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1
Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Sunday, Aug. 25
Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Wolves 1, Burnley 1
Newcastle 1, Spurs 0
Matchweek 2
Saturday, Aug. 17
Arsenal 2, Burnley 1
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1
Brighton 1, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Watford 0
Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 2, Southampton 1
Manchester City 2, Spurs 2
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1
Monday, Aug. 19
Wolves 1, Manchester United 1
Matchday 1
Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1
Saturday, Aug. 10
Manchester City 5, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 3, Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Brighton 3, Watford 0
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Aug. 11
Leicester City 0, Wolves 0
Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
