Premier League fixtures, results, TV schedule, scores: Manchester City prepares for derby vs. United

The Premier League season has kicked into high gear. Americans watching the world-class soccer league across the pond have finally been able to catch 21-year-old Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea. Meantime, Liverpool is looking to knock off Manchester City off the top of the hill after the Sky Blues captured back-to-back Premier League titles. Man City's neighbors, Manchester United, is in the midst of a three-year rebuild where it hopes to regain its dominance on the international stage. There's plenty of storylines week in and week out as the Big Six fight for the top four spots of the league while perennial mid-table clubs look to make some noise and crash the party. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times and TV information for every matchweek.

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Matchweek 16



Dec. 7

Everton vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)

Spurs vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Dec. 8

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Newcastle United vs. Southampton, 9 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Norwich City vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton vs. Wolves, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Dec. 9

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 17

Dec. 14

Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)

Burnley vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester City vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Southampton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Dec. 15

Manchester United vs. Everton, 9 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Wolves vs. Spurs, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Dec. 16

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 18

Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup

Dec. 21

Everton vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Astron Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

Watford vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m.

Spurs vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 19

Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Spurs vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Dec. 27

Wolves vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.

Matchweek 20

Dec. 28

Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 29

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m.

Matchweek 21

Jan. 1

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Jan. 2

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 22

Jan. 10

Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Jan. 11

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m.

Wolves vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m.

Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Bournemouth vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 23

Jan. 18

Watford vs. Spurs, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 19

Burnley vs. Leicester City, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 24

Jan. 21

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Newcastle United, 2:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 22

Leicester City vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Spurs vs. Norwich City, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 23

Wolves vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Matchweek 25

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Newcastle United vs. Norwich City

Spurs vs. Manchester City

Watford vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Brighton

Matchweek 26

Feb. 7-10 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Spurs

Brighton vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Matchweek 27

Feb. 21-24 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Spurs

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Watford

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Wolves vs. Norwich

Matchweek 28

Feb. 28-March 2 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Norwich City vs. Leicester City

Spurs vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Southampton

Matchweek 29

March 6-9 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Sheffield United vs. Norwich City

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Wolves vs. Brighton

Matchweek 30

Tottenham 3, West Ham 2

Arsenal 2, Southampton 2

Leicester City 2, Brighton 0

Burnley 3, Watford 0

Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1

Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1

Norwich City 2, Everton 0

Man. City 2, Chelsea 1

Man. United 3, Sheffield united 3

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET on Monday t

Matchweek 31

March 20-23 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Norwich City vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. Bournemouth

Matchweek 32

April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Norwich City

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Spurs

Watford vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Matchweek 33

April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Spurs vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Matchweek 34

April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Spurs

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Norwich City

West Ham vs. Burnley

Matchweek 35

April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Norwich City vs. West Ham

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Newcastle

Wolves vs. Everton

Matchweek 36

May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Watford

Matchweek 37

May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Everton

Spurs vs. Leicester

Watford vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday, May 17

Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Completed matches

Matchweek 15

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 4, Burnley 1



Wednesday, Dec. 4

Leicester City 2, Watford 0

Wolves 2, West Ham 0

Manchester United 2, Spurs 1

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Southampton 2, Norwich City 1

Liverpool 5, Everton 2

Thursday, Dec. 5

Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 14

Sat. Nov. 30

Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2

Liverpool 2, Brighton 1

Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0

West Ham 1, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2

Southampton 2, Watford 1

Sun. Dec 1

Leicester 2, Everton 1

Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2

Matchweek 13

Saturday, Nov. 23

Tottenham 3, West Ham 2

Arsenal 2, Southampton 2

Leicester City, Brighton 0

Burnley 3, Watford 0

Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1

Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1

Norwich 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1



Sunday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3

Monday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

Matchweek 12

Friday, Nov. 8

Watford 2, Norwich City 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

Burnley 3, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1

Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1

Everton 2, Southampton 1

Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Nov. 10

Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1

Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1

Manchester United 3, Brighton 1

Matchweek 11

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 1, Wolves 1

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0

Brighton 2, Norwich city 0

Manchester City 2, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Watford 1

Sunday, Nov. 3

Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Matchweek 10

Friday, Oct. 25

Leicester City 9, Southampton 0

Saturday, Oct. 26

Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0

Brighton 3, Everton 2

Watford 0, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1

Chelsea 4, Burnley 2



Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1

Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.

Manchester United 3, Norwich 1

Matchweek 9

Saturday, Oct. 19

Everton 2, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0

Spurs 1, Watford 1

Wolves 1, Southampton

Leicester City 2, Burnley 1

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Oct. 21

Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0

Matchweek 8



Saturday, Oct. 5

Brighton 3, Spurs 0

Burnley 1, Everton 0

Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1

Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1

Watford 0, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Sunday, Oct. 6

Wolves 2, Manchester City 0

Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 4, Southampton 1

Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0

Matchweek 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0

Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2

Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0

Spurs 2, Southampton 1

Wolves 2, Watford 0

Manchester City 3, Everton 1

Sunday, Sept. 29

Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0

Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 6

Friday, Sept. 20

Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Leicester City 2, Spurs 1

Burnley 2, Norwich City 0

Sheffield United 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 8, Watford 0

Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0

Sunday, Sept. 22

Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1

West Ham 2, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2

Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

Matchweek 5



Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1

Brighton 1, Burnley 1

Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0

Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 5, Wolves 2

Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth 3, Everton 1

Watford 2, Arsenal 2

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 4

Saturday, Aug. 31

Manchester United 1, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 4, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 1, Watford 1

West Ham 2, Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 1

Everton 3, Wolves 2

Arsenal 2, Spurs 2

Matchweek 3



Friday, Aug. 23

Aston Villa 2, Everton 0

Saturday, Aug. 24

Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2

Southampton 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1

Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Sunday, Aug. 25

Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Wolves 1, Burnley 1

Newcastle 1, Spurs 0

Matchweek 2

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Brighton 1, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Watford 0

Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

Manchester City 2, Spurs 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves 1, Manchester United 1

Matchday 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1

Saturday, Aug. 10

Manchester City 5, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1

Burnley 3, Southampton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Brighton 3, Watford 0

Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester City 0, Wolves 0

Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0

Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0