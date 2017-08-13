Premier League highlights: Lukaku nets two goals on his Manchester United debut

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals on his Manchester United debut, an impressive 4-0 rout over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. The opening goal of the Red Devils' Premier League campaign was a fantastic little ball into the box in the first half from Marcus Rashford that gave the Belgian forward the chance, and he kissed it off the left post and in. Take a peak:

Good little finish, with the post helping out. But he wasn't done. He scored his second in the second off after a fine header off a set piece.

Manchester United fans hope many more are to come.