Premier League: How to watch Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and more on TV, stream online

The Premier League's 2017-18 season comes to a close on Sunday as all 20 teams play at the same time. At stake is positioning, especially from spots 10 to 15, while we'll also find out who's going to be relegated alongside West Brom and Stoke City. The two teams in the running to be relegated are Southampton (17th; 36 points) and Swansea City (18th; 33 points).

Southampton stays up with a win or draw, while they can also lose and likely still survive.

Here's how to watch the matches, as all 10 will be available on TV. All games kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Many of the games are available on fuboTV (Try for free).

Burnley vs. Bournemouth, Olympic Channel

Huddersfield vs. Arsenal, MSNBC

Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, Oxygen

Liverpool vs. Brighton, NBC

Manchester United vs. Watford, USA

Newcastle vs. Chelsea, NBCSN

Southampton vs. Manchester City, Syfy

Swansea vs. Stoke, CNBC

Tottenham vs. Leicester City, Bravo

West Ham vs. Everton, E!

