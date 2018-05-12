Premier League: How to watch Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and more on TV, stream online
There will be 10 games at once in the Premier League on Sunday
The Premier League's 2017-18 season comes to a close on Sunday as all 20 teams play at the same time. At stake is positioning, especially from spots 10 to 15, while we'll also find out who's going to be relegated alongside West Brom and Stoke City. The two teams in the running to be relegated are Southampton (17th; 36 points) and Swansea City (18th; 33 points).
Southampton stays up with a win or draw, while they can also lose and likely still survive.
Here's how to watch the matches, as all 10 will be available on TV. All games kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Many of the games are available on fuboTV (Try for free).
Burnley vs. Bournemouth, Olympic Channel
Huddersfield vs. Arsenal, MSNBC
Crystal Palace vs. West Brom, Oxygen
Liverpool vs. Brighton, NBC
Manchester United vs. Watford, USA
Newcastle vs. Chelsea, NBCSN
Southampton vs. Manchester City, Syfy
Swansea vs. Stoke, CNBC
Tottenham vs. Leicester City, Bravo
West Ham vs. Everton, E!
