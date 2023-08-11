Hello and happy Friday! The weekend is upon us and what a weekend it is as some of the world's biggest leagues resume. We're about to see the first knockings in La Liga and Ligue 1 and the beginning of the superstar era in Saudi Arabia but as ever it will be the Premier League that dominates the discourse after a summer of spending and scheming. I'm James Benge, here to bring you the latest from Europe's domestic leagues, the World Cup and more.

The return of the Premier League

It's been just 60 days since Manchester City reached footballing immortality, hoisting the Champions League trophy and completing the treble. Now they are back in action, one of their greatest ever players ready to welcome them to Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Burnley kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season against Manchester City in a battle of the champions from last season. Anything less than a solid win for Pep Guardiola's side would be a stunning way for the new campaign to begin. Yet again, City are heavy favorites to win the title and rightly so. But as I note in my 10 questions ahead of the new season, this iteration of the champions feels far from complete:

Benge: "The squad might not be where it was at the end of last season but the club have the best coaching staff, an elite recruitment department and as much money as they deem necessary. Gaps can be plugged at a moment's notice. But for now at least, this does look like a team that could do with a bit of freshening up. Others might believe there is an opening."

City's nearest rivals look like Arsenal, who have dropped £200 million to improve last season's second-place squad, obliterating their transfer record to bring in Declan Rice while picking up Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Despite the takeover talk murmuring in the background, Manchester United's summer has been serene by the standards of Old Trafford, a cauldron of unnecessary drama, and now that they have their first post-Sir Alex Ferguson top-tier coach in Erik ten Hag, they can aspire to better things this season.

Below those three? Well, between the moment we hit send on this newsletter and the time you open your emails, the entire timbre of the Premier League could change. At the time of writing, Liverpool have agreed a British record £110 million deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, who would complete a radical midfield rebuild for Jurgen Klopp's side. That is unless Chelsea manage to ram their way back into a deal that had appeared to be theirs for the making. If they don't get Caicedo, expect the Blues to pivot to Romeo Lavia, the Southampton midfielder who for so long had been bound for, you guessed it, Anfield. So of course, it's Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Sunday. We haven't even mentioned Tyler Adams, set to join a Chelsea team that only have two senior central midfielders with scarcely 48 hours to go until their season begins.

You thought that was all the transfer drama? Think again! Harry Kane is off to Germany to complete his €100 million transfer to Bayern Munich, leaving Tottenham as their record goalscorer. Medical details were shared between the two clubs on Friday and he will undergo further checks before signing a deal with the Bundesliga champions ... probably. The England captain spent much of Thursday mulling whether he actually wanted to leave England. This is the Premier League -- don't rule out a dramatic change of heart.

All this turbulence rather serves to distract from the product on the pitch, which should be extremely intriguing this weekend. Watch out for the clash at Stamford Bridge between two of the league's great powers, U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner returning to the Emirates Stadium a few days after leaving Arsenal for Nottingham Forest, and a match between two teams shorn of their transformative forwards as Brentford take on Tottenham. It's going to be a cracking weekend.

Another shock at the World Cup

The champions continue to fall by the wayside Down Under. With the quarterfinals halfway to completion, Japan are out, Sweden following up their shootout triumph over the USWNT by beating the new tournament favorites 2-1 at Eden Park. It wouldn't be a Sweden match at this tournament if it didn't deliver a little bit of goal line drama, Aoba Fujino bending a free kick into the crossbar, the ball clattering down onto the head of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, then the post, then the goal line, all without crossing the line.

Having beaten the Netherlands, Spain find themselves as the new tournament favorites but they made heavy weather of their first semifinal berth, as Pardeep Cattry notes:

Cattry: "For all of Spain's passing flair and shot creation, the team struggled to notch meaningful chances at times. Spain had 28 shots but only five on target, which points to a potentially worrying habit ahead of the semifinals. The team had an eerily similar performance against Japan, when they had 76% possession but just two shots on target out of 10, posted an expected goals tally of just 0.7 and ultimately lost 4-0."

The four teams on the other side of the bracket will be rubbing their hands together with glee. Hosts Australia will be hoping to cause an upset against France while the pressure might just be building on England, who at the peak of their powers might just be the best team left in the field. Sarina Wiegman's side will need to show that they can reach those levels if they are to overcome Colombia.

Now for some more headlines from the busy world of soccer.

