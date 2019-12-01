Premier League: Last-place Watford fires Quique Sanchez Flores for second managerial change of season

Watford sacked its manager for the second time this season on Sunday as the Premier League's last-place club parted ways with Quique Sanchez Flores. Flores, who previously was Watford's manager in 2015-16, took over on Sept. 7 after Watford fired Javi Garcia following a lousy start to the 2019-20 season. But Flores lasted less than three months during this stint with Watford, and his firing came one day after another disappointing result.

Watford led 1-0 at Southampton on Saturday, only to concede twice late and lose 2-1, staying firmly in 20th place in the Premier League. It was Watford's fifth loss in its last six games in all competitions, and the club is now 1-5-8 in the Premier League this season with just eight points in 14 matches.

Here's what the club said:

With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sánchez Flores. "Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision," said Hornets' Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury. "The appointment of a new Head Coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful." No further comment from Watford FC will be made until a new Head Coach is announced.

It's quite simple, really. As Duxbury said, results just weren't close to being good enough. Flores, who also has coaching stops at Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Benfica was 2-4-6 at Watford in this stint, with his team scoring nine goals in 12 games. Watford finished 11th in the Premier League table last season with 50 points, but is very much in danger of relegation this season.

It's unclear at this stage who the Hornets bring on as coach, but a veteran manager with experience in keeping teams afloat like Sam Allardyce or Chris Hughton would make sense.