Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days with the Premier League and La Liga winding down with just weeks to go on the domestic season. There are some big battles across Europe with so much on the line.

MLS is Back is in full swing, promotion may happen in the Premier League this week and more.

Most eyes will be on whether Real Madrid can win La Liga this week, but the Premier League races for Europe and to stay up are getting tense.

For Wednesday's Premier League action, no games will be on TV. They will air on NBC Sports Gold and streaming service Peacock.

All times are U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, July 15

Premier League

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 1 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.



