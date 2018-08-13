Premier League scores: Liverpool smashes West Ham, Manchester City blanks Arsenal, plus best from Matchday 1

The first weekend of Premier League action is in the books, as Matchday 1 concluded with a monster Arsenal vs. Manchester City clash at the Emirates. Ten league matches were played, and just four home teams came away with wins. Title contenders like City, Chelsea and Tottenham all picked up wins on the road. Below you'll find Matchday 1 results and 10 takeaways from the weekend that was.

Premier League Matchday 1 scores

Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1



Tottenham 2, Newcastle 1



Chelsea 3, Huddersfield 0



Bournemouth 2, Cardiff City 0



Watford 2, Brighton 0



Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0



Wolves 2, Everton 2



Southampton 0, Burnley 0



Liverpool 4, West Ham 0



Manchester City 2, Arsenal 0



1. Manchester United has work to do



Manchester United defeated Leicester, but the Foxes were far sharper. They were more of a threat throughout the match thanks to a lovely style of play consisting of short, crisp passes, which the Red Devils had trouble dealing with. Who knows how this one would have ended had it not been for the early penalty kick. It's still early, but this isn't a good sign for United moving forward.

2. Same for Tottenham, and that's not a bad thing

Tottenham didn't add any players in the summer transfer window, becoming the first team in the Premier League era to come away empty-handed. However, this team is so strong that it probably did not need to make an upgrade. The team put together another fine performance against Newcastle, and Dele Alli was fantastic, scoring the winner. As long as the Spurs keep winning, they'll continue to silence their critics.

3. Super start for Sarri

Chelsea looked sharp at Huddersfield with new coach Maurizio Sarri, which says something given how poor it played in the preseason. Jorginho, who scored on a penalty, put together a solid performance in the middle and was composed for most of the match. It wasn't against top competition, but securing road results are key for any team hoping to get back into the top four.

A good start for Maurizio Sarri - his side's 3-0 win at Huddersfield means @ChelseaFC have not lost an opening #PL match away from home since 1998-99 #HUDCHE pic.twitter.com/XkMrozLLcg — Premier League (@premierleague) August 11, 2018

4. Bournemouth blanks newcomers

A perfect start to the season for the Cherries. Cardiff City looked lost for much of the match, and Bournemouth did enough for the three points. A candidate for relegation, Bournemouth has given fans more reason to believe it will stay up with a nice showing at home.

5. Roberto Pereyra gets Hornets going with screamer

In Watford's 2-0 win over Brighton, the former Juventus man scored an absolute screamer volley off a corner kick. He had both goals in the 2-0 win. Check out this world-class hit:

6. Palace's counter proves deadly

Wilfred Zaha was sharp in Palace's 2-0 win at Fulham. Facing a newcomer with some fine players, it was the visiting team that looked dominant on the ball. Another candidate for relegation, these three points can do wonders for the squad's confidence. As for Fulham, not a great return to the top flight. Lacked precision for 90 minutes.

7. Is Richarlison the real deal?

I still can't believe Everton spent over $50 million on a Watford player most people know nothing about. But Marco Silva should know about Richarlison after coaching him at Watford. The new Everton manager showed off his new star on Saturday and got two goals in return. The young Brazilian was Johnny on the spot and showed some flair. Maybe he's better than we all thought?

8. Joe Hart alert

In the only scoreless draw of the weekend, Joe Hart was sharp for Burnley against Southampton, making three saves and facing 18 total shots. It's been a while since we've seen him shine the way he was able to during his Manchester City days, but he's back to getting regular minutes, which could lead to a career revival.

9. Same old Liverpool

Four goals? Check. Mohamed Salah goal? Check. A Liverpool victory? Check. But the story here, for me, is Naby Keita. The new midfielder looked great in Red, with his short, crisp passes opening up space, while also setting up the opener with a ball to the wing. This young player, who joined from Red Bull Leipzig, is the real deal, it seems. He can help solidify a midfield that needs it as the team aims for another run in the Champions League.

10. Show some class, Unai

City took care of business and apparently ticked off Arsenal coach Unai Emery as a result. He didn't even shake Pep Guardiola's hand after the match. His team didn't give a good impression on the field (against a really good team), but he also didn't give one off of it.

Unai Emery doesn't shake Pep Guardiola's hand after the final whistle. He escapes through the tunnel. Just about what I expected. No class. pic.twitter.com/XwU18DILFX — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 12, 2018