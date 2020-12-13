Liverpool and Tottenham both dropped points in their Sunday matches. The top two teams in Premier League were each on the end of a 1-1 draw -- Spurs ended even with mid-table Crystal Palace, while the Reds needed a second-half goal for a point against 17th-place Fulham -- and blew chances to take sole possession of first place. The two clubs, tied on 25 points, will again have that chance Wednesday, as they are set to meet at Anfield.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace played an evenly battled match with each side getting on the scoreboard. Tottenham struck first thanks to Harry Kane, whose right footed shot from just outside the top of the box gave Spurs the lead in the 23rd minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp's late equalizer was the difference for Crystal Palace, as the team cranked up the pressure against Tottenham in the. waning minutes. Eberechi Eze executed a free kick, and Schlupp was there to turn the ball into goal after Hugo Lloris was unable to gather the ball.

A short while later at Craven Cottage, Fulham came out strong against Liverpool. The home side got after the Reds early with some pressure and broke through on goal in the 25th minute. A crowded box off a Fulham corner provided a bit of chaos in front of goal when the ball was whipped in and Ademola Lookman was able to thread a ball through to Bobby Decordova-Reid for the opening goal.

The Reds would stay active but could't find the equalizer in the run of play as a strong goalkeeping performance from Alphonse Areola kept the Cottagers on top for a large majority of the game. A penalty was awarded to Liverpool after Fulham committed a. handball in the box on a free kick, and Mo Salah converted for the equalizer. Liverpool has now gone five away games without a win in Premier League, and remain behind Spurs on goal differential.

Tottenham and Liverpool will go head to head at 3 p.m. Wednesday with first place on the line.