Liverpool have the chance to stretch their lead at the Premier League summit when they host struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are two points clear of neighbours Everton after yesterday's late win away at Sheffield United while Sam Allardyce's side are second from bottom and have just seven points so far this season.

A win for Liverpool would open up a provision five-point gap over Everton but Manchester United could cut that by a point if they win their game in hand and Aston Villa could tighten things by a further point if they win both of their games in hand.

The Reds have United to come next month so this is a great chance to give themselves the biggest cushion possible.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -700; Draw +700; West Brom +1800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool:

Since losing 7-2 away at Villa, Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and have won six of those.

Despite losing important figures like Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota to injury, Klopp and his players have managed to keep their strong form going -- especially at home with five of the six wins at Anfield.

West Brom's poor run of form makes them ideal victims as the Reds aim to continue their march towards a successful title defence.

West Brom:

Three losses from their last five Premier League matches and with just one win and four draws all season, Sam Allardyce has his work cut out for him in keeping West Brom in the Premier League.

The Baggies went down 3-0 at home to Villa in Allardyce's first match in charge and things do not get any easier with this trip to Anfield.

Leeds United and Arsenal at home over the next few games perhaps offer a more realistic chances of points but Allardyce needs his players to perform well here in order to take heart going into those fixtures.

Prediction

Liverpool to win easily enough after some stiff early resistance from West Brom and Mohamed Salah to help himself to a few goals as he returns to the starting XI. Pick: Liverpool 3-0 West Brom.