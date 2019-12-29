Premier League manager sacking tracker: Who's on the hot seat after West Ham lets Pellegrini go?

There have already been a handful of coaching changes in England's top flight this season

It's December, and six managers have already been sacked this Premier League season. At the halfway point of the 2019-20 campaign, five teams have made changes with Watford already firing two managers in Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores. The latest to get canned was West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini. He was let go after a loss to Leicester City on Saturday and the Hammers just barely above the relegation zone.

So who could be next? Here's a look at those who have been sacked and who is on the hot seat:

Sacked managers 

TeamOutInDate

Watford

Javi Gracia

Quique Sanchez Flores

Sept. 7, 2019

Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino

Jose Mourinho

Nov. 19, 2019

Arsenal

Unai Emery

Mikel Arteta

Nov. 29, 2019

Watford

Quique Sanchez Flores

Hayden Mullins (interim)

Dec. 1, 2019

Everton

Marco Silva

Carlo Ancelotti

Dec. 5, 2019

West HamManuel PellegriniDavid Moyes
Dec. 28, 2019

Now, a look at managers who are on the hot seat and the level of heat they are facing. 

Hot: Norwich's Daniel Farke

He may just be the next one to go. Norwich has dropped to the bottom of the table with Watford's recent success, and the Canaries are just six points from safety. They are still within range, but they need some results really soon. Farke will probably get the rest of January with some matches they can really get some points from, but it is crunch time.

Cool: Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Check back in a couple weeks and it may be different. Everyone thought his seat was on fire after losing at Watford, but the team has earned back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Burnley to get back into top-four contention. There have been some improvements, and if United can stop shooting itself in the foot, he'll stay on.

Cool: Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl

Seven points in the last three games has gotten Southampton out of the bottom three and into safety. Now with a four-point cushion, this team is trending in the right direction. He always seems to get enough out of his team, and Danny Ings' fantastic form in attack has been key. For now, he's safe.

Lukewarm: Bournemouth's Eddie Howe

It's hard to imagine Bournemouth ever letting Howe go due to the results he's been able to get, but this is a team that is just two points from safety. Injuries have hurt his ability to rotate, the attack has gone cold and this club needs some answers soon. Chances are he stays on and keeps the Cherries up. 

