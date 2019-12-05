Premier League manager tracker, carousel: Who's on the hot seat after Arsenal, Everton, others make changes?
Is a change at Old Trafford coming?
It's early December, and five managers have already been sacked this Premier League season. Not even at the halfway point of the 2019-20 campaign, four teams have made changes with Watford already firing two managers in Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores. The latest to get canned was Everton's Marco Silva. He was fired Thursday after the 5-2 loss to rival Liverpool on Wednesday in the Merseyside derby.
So who could be next? Here's a look at those who have been sacked and who is on the hot seat:
Sacked managers
|Team
|Out
|In
|Date
Watford
Javi Gracia
Quique Sanchez Flores
Sept. 7, 2019
Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino
Jose Mourinho
Nov. 19, 2019
Arsenal
Unai Emery
Freddie Ljungberg (interim)
Nov. 29, 2019
Watford
Quique Sanchez Flores
Hayden Mullins (interim)
Dec. 1, 2019
Everton
Marco Silva
Duncan Ferguson (interim)
Dec. 5, 2019
Now, a look at managers who are on the hot seat and the level of heat they are facing.
Lukewarm: Norwich's Daniel Farke
It's like that takeout food you just had to have, and when you get home 30 minutes later it's lukewarm. It's still good enough for you at that moment, but you are having thoughts of heating it up. That's where we are with Daniel Farke at Norwich. For now, he's good. After all, this is a guy who came into the club in 2017 after coaching Borussia Dortmund II, and led Norwich to a 14th-place finish in the table in his first season and then won the Championship to earn promotion the following season. He also guided this team to a 3-2 win over Manchester City in September.
Sure the team has lost 10 of its 15 games so far this season and is four points from safety, but it is still early. One would figure the Canaries are committed to bringing in a player or two in January or else he would be gone by now. They'd be wise to give him time after all that he's accomplished at the club, but he'll likely need some quality points in December to keep his job.
Warmer: Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's seat went from scalding hot down to warm after getting that win over Tottenham on Wednesday. That's a victory that gets United into the top six and stops the bleeding. But let's not forget that within the last month the Red Devils lost to Sheffield United and Astana, a team from Kazakhstan. With some really winnable games coming up over the next month, Solskjaer has the chance to save his job. A couple more slip-ups may be the end of him though.
Getting a win on Saturday at Manchester City would help his case big time.
Hot: West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini
All Manuel Pellegrini has to show for himself over the last month is a surprising win at Chelsea. Other than that, it's been awful. He feels like the most likely to get fired next if this keeps up. West Ham has won just one of its last 10 games, and in that stretch the Hammers lost to Burnley, Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Wolves and even Oxford United in the League Cup. The Hammers looked like one of the surprises of the season early on and have since returned to the familiar yet uncomfortable spot of fighting for survival with goalkeeping issues and an attack that lacks creativity.
Cool: Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl
I think he's more than safe right now. Things were getting a little uncomfortable before these last three games, but he's gotten seven points out of nine in the last three games to get this team out of the bottom three. Ralph Hasenhuttl is a motivator, he's passionate and his team feeds off of that. With Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa next, Southampton has a great chance to keep rising in the table.
Red-hot: Watford's next coach or current interim manager
It remains to be seen if Watford will bring in another coach or keep Hayden Mullins as its interim manager. But whomever it is, they are already on the hot seat for two reasons. The first is because this team has shown it will give coaches a short leash this season, sacking Gracia after just four games. Second, the fact that Watford has already fired two managers shows that the club isn't afraid to pull the trigger, and who would be surprised if it fired one more coach? At this point, the panic button has been pushed twice. It's get points now or get out. A brutally tough task.
