Premier League: Manchester City crowned champions after in-city rival United falls short to West Brom

Last week, Manchester United went to first-place Manchester City and put together a come-from-behind win to deny its in-city rival the chance to celebrate a Premier League title. Fast forward a week later and Jose Mourinho's squad put together a stinker at home, losing to last-place West Brom, and allowing Manchester City to finally clinch the Premier League crown.

Manchester United inexplicably lost at home to West Brom, 1-0, in a dreadful performance. That, combined with City's win over Tottenham on Saturday, means Pep Guardiola's team is officially Premier League champions for the 2017-18 season.

Here's the goal that gave City the title, via Jay Rodriguez of West Brom:

City turned in an incredibly dominant run on its way to a fifth Premier League title that featured an 18-match winning streak, 93 goals scored in 33 matches and just 25 goals against. They've got a chance to be the first Premier League team to crack 100 points and are well on their way to grabbing 100 goals in league.

But, in the end, how successful of a season has this been for City? The team was surprisingly eliminated from the Champions League contention in the quarterfinals against Liverpool, following well short of the ultimate goal of conquering a European title. Anytime you get to make an addition to your trophy room, it's considered a good season, but that won't stop City from being hungry for more. The team has to be aggressive in the attack in order to contend for a continental crown in the coming seasons. The defense, which the board has heavily invested in, hasn't been sharp when needed outside of league play. With Guardiola, the team is in fantastic shape for years to come, and they'll probably keep on spending. It's scary to think a team this dominant can get better.