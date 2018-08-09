Premier League odds: Manchester City favorite to repeat; best values to topple the reigning champs

The 2018-19 Premier League season is just hours away. Manchester United hosts Leicester City on Friday to kick off the season, as the Red Devils currently have title aspirations and the Foxes hope to be out of the relegation battle by the new year. But who is the favorite to win the league according to odds?

Join SportsLine now to get Professor Sumpter's English Premier League picks, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds!

Here are the latest Premier League odds, according to Westgate in Las Vegas:

2018-19 Premier League odds

Manchester City - 5/8

Liverpool - 4/1 Manchester United - 13/2 Chelsea - 12/1 Tottenham - 14/1 Arsenal - 20/1 Everton - 250/1 Leicester City - 250/1 Wolverhampton - 250/1 West Ham 250/1 Newcastle - 500/1 Southampton - 500/1 Burnley - 500/1 Crystal Palace - 500/1 Fulham - 500/1 Bournemouth - 1000/1 Brighton- 1000/1 Watford - 1000/1 Huddersfield Town - 1000/1 Cardiff City - 1000/1

It certainly makes sense for City to be first after it ran away with the title last season and didn't lose any important pieces. Liverpool edges Manchester United with the second-best odds which is probably fair, considering the Reds have been busy boosting their midfield and goalkeeper depth. I must say, it is surprising to see Chelsea fourth considering Tottenham and Arsenal both have stronger squads. The Blues, at least early on, don't feel like a top-four team with a weakness up top and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gone to Real Madrid.

As for some higher-than-expected odds, how about West Ham and Wolves at 250/1? Both teams have been super busy in the transfer market and hope to surprise the league this season with a strong, top-half finish.