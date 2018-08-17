Premier League odds, Matchday 2: Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Liverpool at Palace and Manchester United at Brighton

Matchday 2 of the Premier League begins this Saturday and concludes with one game on the slate on Monday, with the weekend highlighted by the big Arsenal vs. Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge. There are plenty of matches this weekend with top teams facing clubs expecting to be the relegation battle, but what are the odds for the games?

Saturday's Premier League matches

Cardiff City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Newcastle (+150), Cardiff City (+205), Draw (+205)

Things to know: Cardiff is the least talented team in the league, while Newcastle has the quality players to at least get a draw but should probably win. Defender DeAndre Yedlin has a minor injury and may not play for Newcastle.

Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Everton (-110), Southampton (+325), Draw (+235)

Things to know: Everton has some quality and some confidence after drawing at Wolves. Meanwhile, Southampton has a new toy up top in Danny Ings, a hungry forward who wants to reclaim his form. Everton should win.

Leicester City vs. Wolverhamtpon, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Leicester (Even), Wolves (+280), Draw (+240)

Things to know: A tasty match, but you could argue Wolves is the more talented team. Leicester is good at home and played well against Manchester United. They'll be ready.

Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Tottenham (-400), Fulham (+1000), Draw (+500)

Things to know: This should be a good result for Spurs all day, especially considering Fulham looked poor in their opener. Harry Kane should make an impact.

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds:West Ham (+115), Bournemouth (+235), Draw (+240)

Things to know: This one really could go either way. West Ham faced the tough task of going to Liverpool in the opener and will be hungry to bounce back. Bournemouth has quality in final third that could give West Ham's new defense trouble.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Odds: Arsenal (+340), Chelsea (-130), Draw (+280)

Things to know: The best matchup of the weekend, and it's an important one. The Gunners were poor in the opening loss to Manchester City and a youthful midfield didn't come up big. I think we'll see more veterans in the middle and Alexandre Lacazette up top. Chelsea doesn't have a lot up top and may need somebody else to step up just like Joringo and N'Golo Kante did in the opener. I lean towards Chelsea here at home.

Sunday's Premier League matches

Burnley vs. Watford, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Watford (+240), Burnley (+130), Draw (+205)

Things to know: Burnley is the stronger team, and they are solid at home. Watford doesn't have a whole lot in attack to do much here.

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Man. City (-3 goals), no three-way odds

Things to know: City, even without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, should have no problem winning by at least two goals. But they need four to cover in this one, which is a lot in any match.

Manchester United vs. Brighton, 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Man. United (-135), Brighton (+425), Draw (+245)

Things to know: On the road for United will be tough, but I expect this team to be much sharper in midfield. United should get three points and Romelu Lukaku should see the field.

Monday's Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Odds: Liverpool (-240), Crystal Palace (+600), Draw (+380)

Things to know: An enticing matchup, but it's still Liverpool's to win. A draw could certainly happen if Wilfred Zaha is on fine form and can strike, but Liverpool has so much more talent and usually wins these games on the road.