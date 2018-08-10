Premier League odds, schedule, fixtures: Manchester United favored in opener, Arsenal faces City in Matchday 1

The Premier League is back. All 20 teams are in action over the next few days as Matchday 1 gets us back into the swing of club soccer after this summer's World Cup. But who are the betting favorites to get a result this weekend? Here are the odds for all 10 matches and what to keep in mind:

Matchday 1

Friday's Premier League matches

Jose Mourinho's bunch will host the Foxes to kick off the Premier League season. USATSI

Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Odds: Man. United (-220), Leicester (+675), draw (+320)

Things to keep in mind: United is a strong favorite at home, and Leicester lost its best player Riyad Mahrez over the summer to Manchester City. A draw is certainly a possibility with United's at times inconsistent attack.

Saturday's Premier League matches

The Spurs were quiet during the transfer window, but can they make noise this season? USATSI

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Odds: Tottenham (+105), Newcastle (+270), Draw (+235)

Things to keep in mind: Tottenham is the favorite on the road, and though the team didn't add anybody during the summer transfer window, it's still a strong squad that should finish inside the top four. Newcastle is a bit better defensively but is expected to lose.

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Bournemouth (-115), Cardiff (+325), Draw (+250)

Things to keep in mind: Cardiff is probably the weakest squad in the league. Going to Bournemouth should result in three points for the Cherries. The home team knows how to use the crowd to its advantage and should get at least a point but I like them getting three.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Crystal Palace (+200), Fulham (+135), Draw (+235)

Things to keep in mind: Fulham has strengthened the squad and I think it will avoid relegation. I love the Cottagers' chances at home in the opener. Palace has been extremely inconsistent in the past, especially on the road.

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Odds: Chelsea (-175), Huddersfield (+510), Draw (+290)

Things to keep in mind: Not sold on Chelsea here just because the team lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the attack isn't anything to write home about. Potential upset or draw here.

Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Brighton (+230), Watford (+130), Draw (+215)

Things to keep in mind: These two might be contenders for relegation, but Brighton is the stronger team. Watford just lost one of its best players to Everton in Richarlison.

Wolves vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Odds: Everton (+225), Wolves (+130), Draw (+220)

Things to keep in mind: Both of these teams have several new starters they brought in over the summer, with Everton doing a lot of business on Thursday. Its likely fresh faces won't play, which gives Wolves a real shot to start off with three points.

Sunday's Premier League matches

Mo Salah and the Reds are back in action on Sunday. USATSI

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Odds: Liverpool (-425), West Ham (+1100), Draw (+510)

Things to keep in mind: West Ham has added a lot of players but the chemistry likely isn't there. Liverpool should run away with this one, with Mohamed Salah heading the attack.

Southampton vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Southampton (-125), Burnley (+375), Draw (+245)

Things to keep in mind: Burnley is in the Europa League and has some quality, but traveling to St. Mary's will be tricky. A draw seems more likely than anything else.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Odds: Man. City (-105), Arsenal (+260), Draw (+275)

Things to keep in mind: The top match of the week. Arsenal will put the Arsene Wenger behind and start fresh with with new coach Unai Emery. He's brought in some good players, but City is the reigning champ and should have more than enough to come away with at least a point.