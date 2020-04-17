Premier League officials discuss 'possible scheduling models' for finishing season amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has suspended seasons for the majority of professional sports leagues around the world, and among them is Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13 in the wake of COVID-19. On Friday, league officials met and discussed finishing the season, and wrapping things up in a 40-day period was one of multiple scenarios that were discussed.

Several clubs want to finish the remaining 92 games on the schedule, but currently don't have a deadline for when that decision would be made.

The clubs were supposed to discuss a potential June 30 deadline to cancel the season at the meeting. However, the league spoke about "possible scheduling models," according to the BBC's Laura Scott.

The Premier League has said that finishing the season "remains our objective." There are 20 Premier League teams that have nine games remaining on their season schedule while four teams have 10 games left.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models," the Premier League said in a statement.

"It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."

This meeting comes after the Premier League announced earlier this month that they would return to the field when "it is safe and appropriate to do so."

"The Premier League's overriding priority is to aid the health and well being of the nation and our communities," the Premier League said in a statement. "... It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so."

Any return to the field would be with the "full support of the government and when medical guidance allows." The Premier League's main objective is for all remaining league and cup matches to be played, but are concerned about the well-being of all parties involved.