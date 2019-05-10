Premier League permutations 2019: Wild scenario on Sunday could force Liverpool-Manchester City playoff

It is likely that a new Premier League champion will be crowned on Sunday, but there is one scenario where we have to wait a little bit longer. Currently, Manchester City is in first with 95 points and Liverpool trails by one point, but as you can see in the tweet below, there's an outside shot we could get an extra match to decide the title.

So if Liverpool draw 4-4 with wolves and Man City lose 4-0 to Brighton we’ve got ourselves a play off #exciting — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) May 6, 2019

Both teams would have 95 points and would be tied in goal differential, sending Liverpool and Manchester City to a one-game showdown for the right to be called Premier League champions.

It would be the first time in Premier League history that there would be a one-game playoff for the title, but don't count on Manchester City to lose 4-0. They have won 13 league matches in a row, and Brighton can finish no higher than 16th in the league.

There is no rule for head-to-head tiebreaker in Premier League, but in the two matches between Liverpool and Manchester City, Manchester won one match and drew the other.