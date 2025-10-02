Chelsea and Liverpool enter Saturday's Premier League clash looking to bounce back from losses in their previous domestic matches. Chelsea have had to play three of their last four matches with 10 men, including their 3-1 loss to Brighton last Saturday. Liverpool dropped a 2-1 result to Crystal Palace last Saturday before losing to Galatasaray in midweek Champions League action. The Reds still sit atop the Premier League table entering Matchday 7, while Chelsea are eighth with eight points.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in Chelsea is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are +190 underdogs (wager $100 to win $190) on the 90-minute money line at BetMGM while Liverpool are +125 favorites (wager $100 to win $125). A draw is priced at +260, and the total is 3.5 (Over +125, Under -175). Before locking in your bets for Chelsea vs. Liverpool, check out SportsLine soccer Jon Eimer is playing for the contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Saturday:

First Half Draw (+125, BetMGM): 0.5u

Under 2.5 goals (+138, BetMGM): 0.5u

This is a tremendous clash between two of the giants of England ... on paper. Unfortunately, that's not what we should expect to see at Stamford Bridge. We have two massive clubs who are frankly exhausted and would probably rather not be playing in this fixture. Liverpool and Chelsea are both preparing for this weekend match after tiring Champions League matches.

Liverpool made the brutal journey to Istanbul where they were shut down by Turkish side Galatasaray, while Chelsea managed a 1-0 win in a match that saw them earning their third red card in four matches. While the teams are exhausted, they also had to deal with some significant injuries.

Allison, the goalkeeper and backbone of Liverpool, has already announced he will not be available for this match. Chelsea will still be without the services of their most prolific scorer, Cole Palmer. This is normally an exciting competition, but I wouldn't be shocked if we saw defense take priority with both teams happy sharing the spoils and walking away with a point. I'm expecting to see less goals here than normal with both teams trying to end on a high note before going off into the next international break.