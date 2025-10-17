Liverpool returns to action for the first time in two-plus weeks when they welcome Manchester United to town in an English Premier League match on Sunday, Oct. 19. Liverpool enters the contest second in the Premier League table behind just Arsenal, while Manchester United sits 10th amid a lackluster start.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool is a -165 favorite (wager $165 to win $100) on the money line at DraftKings while Manchester United is a +425 underdog (wager $100 to win $425). A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5 (Over +105, Under -130). Before locking in your bets for Liverpool vs. Manchester United, check out SportsLine soccer Jon Eimer's top plays for this contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Liverpool vs. Manchester United on Sunday:

Liverpool ML (-150, FanDuel) -- 1u

Liverpool to score in both halves (+100, BetMGM) -- 1u

Can international break fix Liverpool's form?

Liverpool has not played a competitive match since they lost to Chelsea 2-1 on Oct. 4. While they are still second on the table, that loss to Chelsea marked their third consecutive loss across all competition. They lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in league play, and also lost in a stunner to Galatasaray 1-0 in Champions League play. This team was struggling with form and consistency before the break, but frankly, I think the break will have done some serious good for Arne Slot's men. Liverpool came out scorching hot in their first month of league play before burning themselves out a bit. I think a couple weeks off, even though they have plenty of players with International duty, will help them mentally reset and prepare to take on a struggling Manchester United squad.

Manchester United's continued mediocrity

While Liverpool has struggled with consistency, no side has struggled with it more than Ruben Amorim's United squad. Sitting with three wins, three losses and a draw, this team defeated Sunderland and Chelsea, and in the same 30-day period, lost to Manchester City and Brentford. This team is loaded with strong attacking talent in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo who are struggling to find their form and are under performing for United. While the break did help their opponents Liverpool, only time will tell what it did for the visitors.

This is a tricky match to predict, but I see Liverpool returning to their winning ways, as a night at Anfield will surely help propel them to three points against a disjointed opponent.